Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to include stray cats for sterilisation, vaccination programme
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to include sterilisation and vaccination of stray cats from this year onwards. The veterinary department of NMMC, in a first-of-its-kind attempt, has called for bidders experienced in sterilising stray cats and dogs and providing vaccinations.
The tendering process for the activity is estimated to cost ₹2.83Cr.
“This is the first time that NMMC is even including cat sterilisation into the process. This inclusion is as per the norms stated by the Animal Welfare Board. There are a lot of stray cats in the city and getting them sterilised is becoming necessary. Therefore, we have plans to include this activity with the regular sterilisation programme of stray dogs,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (veterinary in-charge), Shriram Pawar.
The administration is in the process of working out the standard operating procedure while dealing with cats. Preliminary plans are similar to the system followed in case of getting stray dogs sterilised and vaccinated. Officials informed of setting up a cat cell to record inquiries and actions taken. A time limit is also to be set to attend to calls pertaining to cats.
“There are a lot of factors still to be worked out. At the outset, the idea is to attend to calls for stray cats as early as possible. There will be a system to be followed by the organisations to be awarded with the contract that will include the time to be taken, the mannerism of treatment to be provided, etc.,” said Pawar.
The infrastructure required for undertaking cat sterilisation and vaccination is to be set up by the department. Small-sized kennels, operation theatre, etc. are being planned. “Since it won’t be possible to go about catching stray cats, we will be working out a system wherein animal lovers can get the stray cats and get them sterilised,” said the official.
The development has, however, raised some questions among animal activists. “Why are they calling for a new contract when there is already an NGO that is stated to be doing a sterilisation programme for NMMC. Just a few months back, it was informed by NMMC that they were setting up a veterinary hospital. What purpose will it serve?” questioned Rohit Malhotra, a Vashi resident and animal activist.
-
Coal, water supply needed to resolve load-shedding in Maharashtra, says minister
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
-
Maha logs 69 fresh Covid cases as daily infections fall below 100 after 3 days
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
-
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
-
78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022
In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period. Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.
-
SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics