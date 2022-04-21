Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to replace streetlights with LED lights

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to replace all streetlights in the city with LED lights. It will replace 35,000 street lights this year, leading to a saving of ₹7Cr annually.

All city roads including the highways will have LED streetlights. While some were replaced last year, a majority would be fitted in the current financial year. NMMC would soon be taking up Palm Beach Road for the replacement. The tender process for the work has begun. The Sion-Panvel highway, which is often in darkness, will have the LED fittings as it has been handed over to NMMC by PWD for maintenance.

Speaking on the plan, NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “We have embarked on several initiatives with long-term goals and installing LED street lights is one of them. The existing streetlights are not good enough anymore in terms of light they emanate. There have been complaints from residents in several areas and also motorists.

“LED lights are a very good option due to their quality and cost effectiveness. Last year, we had replaced 9,068 streetlights that had sodium vapour fitting with LED fittings. This year 35,004 LED fittings will be installed. The LEDs will not only lighten up the city better, they will also save our electricity bill to the tune of ₹7Cr every year. Better lighting will also reduce cases of accidents.”