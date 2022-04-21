Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to replace streetlights with LED lights
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to replace all streetlights in the city with LED lights. It will replace 35,000 street lights this year, leading to a saving of ₹7Cr annually.
All city roads including the highways will have LED streetlights. While some were replaced last year, a majority would be fitted in the current financial year. NMMC would soon be taking up Palm Beach Road for the replacement. The tender process for the work has begun. The Sion-Panvel highway, which is often in darkness, will have the LED fittings as it has been handed over to NMMC by PWD for maintenance.
Speaking on the plan, NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “We have embarked on several initiatives with long-term goals and installing LED street lights is one of them. The existing streetlights are not good enough anymore in terms of light they emanate. There have been complaints from residents in several areas and also motorists.
“LED lights are a very good option due to their quality and cost effectiveness. Last year, we had replaced 9,068 streetlights that had sodium vapour fitting with LED fittings. This year 35,004 LED fittings will be installed. The LEDs will not only lighten up the city better, they will also save our electricity bill to the tune of ₹7Cr every year. Better lighting will also reduce cases of accidents.”
-
10,429 children selected for RTE in Thane district; admission dates extended to April 29
Thane District Primary Education Department has extended the dates for RTE admissions till April 29. A total of 10,429 children have been selected across Thane district for RTE admissions. These are for the 12,267 seats available for admission under the RTE for the academic year 2022-23. Till now, 4,429 children have been confirmed admission. There are around 500 children on the waiting list currently. This year, 648 schools were eligible for the RTE admission process.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation declares 475 buildings as dangerous
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared 475 buildings as dangerous in the city. The figure is the same as that declared last year before the monsoon. NMMC releases a list of dangerous buildings every year before the monsoon. A public notice is issued to the owners and tenants residing in the buildings as per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act Section 264 sub-sections 1, 2, 3, 4. The declaration followed a survey conducted for 2021-22.
-
PM gave me certificate of 'imandaar' CM, says Kejriwal as AAP eyes K'taka polls
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Thursday prime minister Narendra Modi had given him the 'certificate of imandaar (honest) chief minister' because the Central Bureau of Investigation had raided conducted raids at his residence and found nothing. The Aam Aadmi Party boss - who snatched Punjab from the Congress in February's assembly election - was speaking in Karnataka's Bengaluru ahead of polls in the southern state next year.
-
Kejriwal in Bengaluru: 'Came here to make govt in Karnataka'
“Four lakh students came from private schools to govt schools this year. Medical treatment for 2Cr people is free in Delhi. Earlier, there were power cuts for 8 hours, now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills” says Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru today.
-
Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru: AAP will be a 0% government
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in Bengaluru on Thursday to give a message of “new age politics” to the people of Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls next year. Kejriwal also attended a convention of farmers, women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in the city.
