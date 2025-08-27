Navi Mumbai: In a gesture of civic sensitivity and communal solidarity, Navi Mumbai’s Muslim community has once again deferred its annual Eid-Milad-un-Nabi procession—this time from September 5 to September 8. Navi Mumbai Muslims defer Eid-Milad procession to support Ganeshotsav festivities

The decision, taken for the third consecutive year, reflects a deep commitment to communal harmony and civic cooperation—ensuring that Ganeshotsav visarjan on September 6 proceeds without disruption and reduces pressure on police by allowing a buffer day for police deployment.

Imam of Garib Nawaz Masjid, Mohammed Khaleelullah Subhani, said, “Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a very auspicious day for us Muslims as it marks the birth of our Prophet to whom we owe our very existence,” he said. Subhani added that the Prophet’s teachings must be reflected in action, “It is important that his teachings of peaceful co-existence and respect for other religions are followed and implemented.”

Explaining the delay, Subhani said the decision was made to support the city’s Hindu community during their most significant festival. “Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival for our Hindu brethren, and we want them to celebrate without any interruption,” he said.

Subhani added, “Ours is a religion of peace and understanding. Navi Mumbai is a land of peaceful people, and we also didn’t want to burden the police further. Hence this time the deferment is not by one but three days.”

The crescent moon of Rabi al-Awwal sighted on August 24, confirmed that the Eid-Milad-un-Nabi procession would take place on September 5. However, the Muslim community of Navi Mumbai has voluntarily deferred its annual Julus (procession). The decision was finalised at a meeting of masjids and socio-religious organisations held at Garib Nawaz Masjid in Turbhe Store, where Imams and community leaders from across the city reached a unanimous consensus.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Eid-Milad Julus has been voluntarily rescheduled to accommodate civic priorities. The main procession, commemorating the Prophet’s 1500th birth anniversary, will now be held on Monday, September 8. While traditionally starting from Garib Nawaz Masjid, this year’s rallies will also originate from Turbhe, Nerul-Seawoods, Rabale-Digha and other nodes, converging at Peer Shah Dargah in Ghansoli via Shivaji Chowk and Juhugaon.