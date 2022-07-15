Navi Mumbai police seize 72.51 kg heroin worth 362.50Cr in Panvel

Navi Mumbai Police seized a major drug consignment worth ₹362.50Cr in Ajivali, Panvel on Thursday. The drugs were concealed in a metal frame of a logistics firm’s container.

The operation was conducted after Navi Mumbai police received information from Punjab police, who too had come down to the city.

“There was credible information that a suspicious container was lying unclaimed at a logistics firm that may be carrying concealed contraband to evade the enforcement agencies. On the basis of the information, our crime branch team, Panvel Taluka officials and Punjab police reached the spot,” Bipin Kumar Singh, Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, said.

The Punjab police had only information about the container number. DCP Suresh Mengade and his team first worked to find the container’s location from the data of the customs.

“After locating the container at Navkar Logistics in Panvel, we went to the spot and identified the container. At first glance, it just had marble tiles. Our team searched in and out of the container and found nothing. Then, when we tapped on the metal frame of the container. We felt suspicious by the sound that emerged and decided to cut out the frame and check,” Mengade said.

For the next 12 hours, the metal frame of the container was being cut and by the end, the police found 72.518kg heroin across the frame in 168 packets

“On examining the content of the packets by FSL team and NDPS detection kit of ANC, Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai, it was found to be heroin. As per the documentation of the container, it was shipped from Dubai on December 15, 2021 and reached Nhava Sheva on December 27, 2021.

After all the clearances, it was lying at the logistics in Panvel. Nobody had come forward to claim the container,” Singh added.

Komal Preet Singh, Police Sub Inspector, SSOC, Mohali (Punjab), who was also present for the operation, said, “Though the information was ours, we have not been able to establish any link between the consignment and Punjab. The Navi Mumbai police are doing further investigations to find to whom the consignment belonged and where it was going.” According to a police official, the consignment was booked by a person in Delhi.

The case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station under the provisions of Sections 8 (c), 22 (c), 29 of the Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act against the exporter, shipper and other unidentified accused who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.

The case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station under the provisions of Sections 8 (c), 22 (c), 29 of the Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act against the exporter, shipper and other unidentified accused who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.