Navi Mumbai police seize 72.51 kg heroin worth ₹362.50Cr in Panvel
Navi Mumbai Police seized a major drug consignment worth ₹362.50Cr in Ajivali, Panvel on Thursday. The drugs were concealed in a metal frame of a logistics firm’s container.
The operation was conducted after Navi Mumbai police received information from Punjab police, who too had come down to the city.
“There was credible information that a suspicious container was lying unclaimed at a logistics firm that may be carrying concealed contraband to evade the enforcement agencies. On the basis of the information, our crime branch team, Panvel Taluka officials and Punjab police reached the spot,” Bipin Kumar Singh, Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, said.
The Punjab police had only information about the container number. DCP Suresh Mengade and his team first worked to find the container’s location from the data of the customs.
“After locating the container at Navkar Logistics in Panvel, we went to the spot and identified the container. At first glance, it just had marble tiles. Our team searched in and out of the container and found nothing. Then, when we tapped on the metal frame of the container. We felt suspicious by the sound that emerged and decided to cut out the frame and check,” Mengade said.
For the next 12 hours, the metal frame of the container was being cut and by the end, the police found 72.518kg heroin across the frame in 168 packets
“On examining the content of the packets by FSL team and NDPS detection kit of ANC, Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai, it was found to be heroin. As per the documentation of the container, it was shipped from Dubai on December 15, 2021 and reached Nhava Sheva on December 27, 2021.
After all the clearances, it was lying at the logistics in Panvel. Nobody had come forward to claim the container,” Singh added.
Komal Preet Singh, Police Sub Inspector, SSOC, Mohali (Punjab), who was also present for the operation, said, “Though the information was ours, we have not been able to establish any link between the consignment and Punjab. The Navi Mumbai police are doing further investigations to find to whom the consignment belonged and where it was going.” According to a police official, the consignment was booked by a person in Delhi.
The case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station under the provisions of Sections 8 (c), 22 (c), 29 of the Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act against the exporter, shipper and other unidentified accused who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.
The case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station under the provisions of Sections 8 (c), 22 (c), 29 of the Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act against the exporter, shipper and other unidentified accused who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.
-
Four months on, Punjab’s AAP government is in trouble
Chandigarh: Four months since leading the Aam Aadmi Party to a decisive victory in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led government's anti-corruption campaign has been its biggest strength, while it puts up a sustained fight against gangsters and drugs, but its record on law and order in the border state, its flip-flops on policy issues, and the perception of being driven by Delhi has led to a serious political challenge.
-
Vedanta’s Kiran Agarwal splashes out ₹1.45 lakh per sq.ft for Worli flat
Kiran Anil Agarwal, trustee of Vedanta Foundation and wife of the chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal, has signed the year's most expensive real estate deal in Mumbai. She has bought a 3088.38 sq.ft apartment in Worli at ₹1.45 lakh per sq.ft, shelling out ₹45 crore for the 36th floor apartment. Emails to the seller Rahul Narang and Vedanta seeking comment went unanswered. Top five Expensive Realty Deals of Mumbai 1.
-
34-year-old man held for raping, killing 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi
A 34-year-old unemployed man was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter and strangling her to death in Bhiwandi. The girl allegedly regularly stopped her alcoholic father from physically assaulting her mother. The girl was home on Thursday as the schools were closed due to heavy rain. Her mother works in a godown in Bhiwandi and had gone for work. He came home on Thursday.
-
Dry spell set to end, showers expected in UP next week
LUCKNOW After a dry spell, rains are predicted in Uttar Pradesh from next week as the monsoon trough will shift from the southern to the northern part of the state, according to India Meteorological Department. Lucknow can expect a change in weather from Monday or Tuesday. The southwest monsoon covered the entire country by July 2, but UP experienced very little rain, said JP Gupta, Lucknow met director.
-
With major projects going at snail’s pace, face traffic snarls in Thane for at least another 2 years
With the construction of various infrastructure projects worth ₹50,000Cr going at a snail's pace, the commuters and residents in Thane might not have any respite from traffic congestion in tThane cityfor at least the next two years. One of the projects is the widening of Kopri Rail Over Bridge along the Eastern Express Highway, the first phase of which began in April 2018 and the second phase in 2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics