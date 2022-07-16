Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology
Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology.
While around 47% of the survey has been completed out of the total 109.59sqkm area to be surveyed, the remaining area has not been surveyed as the drones and vehicular survey is not permitted from the security point of view. The surveyors will commence mapping these areas manually.
With this survey, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) should soon be in possession of detailed data about not only the actual number of properties in its jurisdiction but also about the status of its existing infrastructure.
“Apart from the areas where drones are not permitted, there are the village and rural belts wherein surveying can only be done manually. This is a huge challenge,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer.
For manual mapping, a specially-designed backpack equipped with scanners and cameras are being used. “The equipment which was used for vehicle-based surveys is now strapped upon as a backpack. A team is manually going to these remote places and getting the required data. This is the last phase of the survey and it is expected to be completed by mid-July,” said an official supervising the survey.
As per the ward-wise data provided by the civic body, a total of 3,09,000 properties are to be surveyed and simultaneously tagged on to the Geographical Information System (GIS)-based map.
The total number of properties is estimated to show a considerable increase as the area covered in the course of terrestrial mapping has already exceeded the estimated 508km to 629km.
“The increase in area covered for surveying in itself indicates that there could be considerable increase in the actual number of properties within NMMC’s jurisdiction,” said Aradhwad.
Officials involved with the survey process related the methodology and challenges faced in surveying the city’s infrastructure and properties. In the first phase, mobile mapping of the city limits was done so as to prepare a 360-degree panoramic data that could be linked with the base map already present with the administration.
“For the mobile mapping, specialised vans with laser-based scanning devices were used. The vehicle covered a total of 629km and has mapped everything that came en route. This entire procedure was done during early hours as one of the primary requirements for the survey was that the roads should be clear of any vehicles,” said the official.
-
Ahead of prez polls, posters calling Mamata 'anti-tribal' comes up in Bengal
Posters denouncing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as being 'anti-tribal' sprouted across the state Saturday, news agency ANI said, as the Bharatiya Janata Party steps up attacks on its rival ahead of Monday's presidential election. The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand a tribal leader from Odisha, governor Droupadi Murmu, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.
-
Thane residents donate toys at TMC health centre
Six-year-old Aarti Jadhav is happily playing with toys and driving around a toy car at the public health centre in Thane's Ghodbunder Road. Like Aarti, there are more children who are eagerly visiting the Thane Municipal Corporation health centre for treatment or vaccination. Residents from plush societies in the vicinity have donated toys for the children who visit the centre regularly. The Jadhavs are residents of Anand Nagar slums.
-
‘No CID pressure on Amrit Paul’: Karnataka minister on PSI recruitment probe
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and the Crime Investigation Department has been given full freedom to probe the case. This comes a day after the Karnataka Police sought court permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to seek opinion from IIT (B) for solution to potholes
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be seeking an opinion from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to find a solution for the deteriorating condition of the four flyovers on the 15km-long Thane-Belapur Road. The engineering department is looking for a long-term solution for this road that is a crucial link between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. NMMC and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation had undertaken ₹231Cr worth concretisation work of the road in 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics