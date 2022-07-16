Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology

Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging technology; while around 47% of the survey has been completed out of the total 109.59sqkm area to be surveyed, the remaining area has not been surveyed as the drones and vehicular survey is not permitted from the security point of view
Navi Mumbai properties in eight wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology. With this survey, the NMMC should soon be in possession of detailed data about not only the actual number of properties in its jurisdiction but also the status of its existing infrastructure. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai properties in eight wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology. With this survey, the NMMC should soon be in possession of detailed data about not only the actual number of properties in its jurisdiction but also the status of its existing infrastructure. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 05:21 PM IST
Copy Link
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology.

While around 47% of the survey has been completed out of the total 109.59sqkm area to be surveyed, the remaining area has not been surveyed as the drones and vehicular survey is not permitted from the security point of view. The surveyors will commence mapping these areas manually.

With this survey, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) should soon be in possession of detailed data about not only the actual number of properties in its jurisdiction but also about the status of its existing infrastructure.

“Apart from the areas where drones are not permitted, there are the village and rural belts wherein surveying can only be done manually. This is a huge challenge,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer.

For manual mapping, a specially-designed backpack equipped with scanners and cameras are being used. “The equipment which was used for vehicle-based surveys is now strapped upon as a backpack. A team is manually going to these remote places and getting the required data. This is the last phase of the survey and it is expected to be completed by mid-July,” said an official supervising the survey.

As per the ward-wise data provided by the civic body, a total of 3,09,000 properties are to be surveyed and simultaneously tagged on to the Geographical Information System (GIS)-based map.

The total number of properties is estimated to show a considerable increase as the area covered in the course of terrestrial mapping has already exceeded the estimated 508km to 629km.

“The increase in area covered for surveying in itself indicates that there could be considerable increase in the actual number of properties within NMMC’s jurisdiction,” said Aradhwad.

Officials involved with the survey process related the methodology and challenges faced in surveying the city’s infrastructure and properties. In the first phase, mobile mapping of the city limits was done so as to prepare a 360-degree panoramic data that could be linked with the base map already present with the administration.

“For the mobile mapping, specialised vans with laser-based scanning devices were used. The vehicle covered a total of 629km and has mapped everything that came en route. This entire procedure was done during early hours as one of the primary requirements for the survey was that the roads should be clear of any vehicles,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi.

    Ahead of prez polls, posters calling Mamata 'anti-tribal' comes up in Bengal

    Posters denouncing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as being 'anti-tribal' sprouted across the state Saturday, news agency ANI said, as the Bharatiya Janata Party steps up attacks on its rival ahead of Monday's presidential election. The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand a tribal leader from Odisha, governor Droupadi Murmu, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi.

  • The Karnataka government revoked its controversial order of banning all photography and videography inside government offices one day after imposing it. (Stock Image)

    Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

    The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.

  • Children play around with toys donated by residents at the TMC health centre on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

    Thane residents donate toys at TMC health centre

    Six-year-old Aarti Jadhav is happily playing with toys and driving around a toy car at the public health centre in Thane's Ghodbunder Road. Like Aarti, there are more children who are eagerly visiting the Thane Municipal Corporation health centre for treatment or vaccination. Residents from plush societies in the vicinity have donated toys for the children who visit the centre regularly. The Jadhavs are residents of Anand Nagar slums.

  • Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra.

    ‘No CID pressure on Amrit Paul’: Karnataka minister on PSI recruitment probe

    Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and the Crime Investigation Department has been given full freedom to probe the case. This comes a day after the Karnataka Police sought court permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.

  • The Ghansoli flyover with potholes. The scooterists had just skidded on the road due to potholes. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will seek expert opinion from IIT (Bombay) for solution to potholes on four flyovers along Thane-Belapur Road. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to seek opinion from IIT (B) for solution to potholes

    The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be seeking an opinion from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to find a solution for the deteriorating condition of the four flyovers on the 15km-long Thane-Belapur Road. The engineering department is looking for a long-term solution for this road that is a crucial link between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. NMMC and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation had undertaken ₹231Cr worth concretisation work of the road in 2018.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out