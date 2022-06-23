Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai reports first Covid-related deaths in four months
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai reports first Covid-related deaths in four months

The previous Covid death reported in Navi Mumbai on February 26 this year; at present, there are 1,934 positive patients in the city; of these, 1,468 or around 76% are taking treatment at home as they are either asymptomatic or the severity is not much
A girl gets her vaccination against Covid. Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday and Thursday, reported a death each related to Covid, the firsts since February 26, 2022. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
A girl gets her vaccination against Covid. Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday and Thursday, reported a death each related to Covid, the firsts since February 26, 2022. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 08:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai reported its first Covid-related deaths – one each on Wednesday and Thursday – in nearly four months. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is on alert with cases in the city rising in recent weeks to over 300. Almost 4,000 cases have been detected this month.

The previous Covid death reported in the city was on February 26 this year. At present, there are 1,934 positive patients in the city. Of these, 1,468 or around 76% are taking treatment at home as they are either asymptomatic or the severity is not much.

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said, “Since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic, our objective has been to control the mortality rate. We begin treatment immediately with tests being conducted after symptoms come to the fore. Awareness to get tested was created amongst those who came in contact with positive patients. Once the vaccine was available, we opened up a large number of centres to ensure that everyone got immunised in time.”

The deaths on June 22 and 23 have taken the total to 2,051. With the recent spurt in cases in Maharashtra, there has been an increase in cases in Navi Mumbai too. A total of 389 cases were reported on June 23 while 292 recovered.

Bangar added, “The NMMC health department is on the alert with the rise in cases. We have provided 2,801 beds in civic and private hospitals in the city for serious cases, out of which 2,686 or 96% of the beds are presently unoccupied. Thirty one patients are in the ICU, 52 on oxygen beds and four on ventilators.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment

    Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment

    “Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.

  • Anita Alvarez being rescued by her coach at World Aquatics Championships.&nbsp;

    Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing

    Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.

  • Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together.

    ‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens

    Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.

  • Savita will lead the team at the 2022 CWG

    No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG

    Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

  • India all-rounder R Ashwin

    Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire

    Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out