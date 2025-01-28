Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navi Mumbai residents lost 440 cr to cyber fraud in 2024

BySameera Kapoor Munshi, G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Jan 28, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Navi Mumbai residents lost ₹440 crore to cyber fraud in 2024, with 436 complaints filed. Awareness programs increased, and crime detection rates improved.

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai residents lost a staggering 440 crore to cyber frauds in 2024. According to the annual crime statistics for 2024 released on Monday, various police stations in Navi Mumbai registered cases of cyber fraud amounting to 150.97 crore, of which 41.32 crore was frozen and 6.92 crore was recovered and returned to complainants. Additionally, cyber fraud cases amounting to 296.71 crore were registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Platform (NCCRP) portal, of which 27.53 crore was frozen.

Navi Mumbai residents lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>440 cr to cyber fraud in 2024
Navi Mumbai residents lost 440 cr to cyber fraud in 2024

“Detection of cyber fraud is time-consuming. Lack of jurisdiction is another hurdle in investigation. Hence, we have been emphasising on creating awareness among residents so they don’t fall prey to fraudulent activities online,” said assistant commissioner of police Amit Kale.

Navi Mumbai police conducted 422 awareness programmes on cyber fraud through the year, said sources.

Police in Navi Mumbai registered 436 cyber crime-related complaints, among which 79 were solved, a marginal increase from the 76 cases solved in 2023. Another 13,597 complaints were registered on NCCRP, the data showed.

Overall, there was a marginal drop in criminal cases registered in 2024, though the total number of police cases increased by 10.7%. Officers attributed the hike in cases to increased enforcement.

The previous year saw a 3% rise in overall crime detection and 9% rise in conviction rate. Out of 7,369 crimes registered in 2024, police cracked 5,677 cases, a detection rate of 77%, compared to 74% in 2023. Similarly, conviction rate rose to 45% from 36% in 2023.

Police commissioner Milind Bharambe attributed the hike in conviction rate to the Nelson system for distribution of cases for investigation, scientific aids in investigation, Yatharth system for collecting evidence and recording statements, e-summons and work of the financial intelligence unit (FIU), among other factors.

Crimes against women also registered a drop, from 730 in 2023 to 626 in 2024. “Most significant here is the reduction in rape cases, from 233 in 2023 to 180 cases in 2024. Even harassment cases dropped from 212 in 2023 to 152 last year. This is a positive trend,” said Kale.

“For the second year in a row, our commissionerate has topped the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), the union government’s project for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing. We are committed to making the city safe for residents, especially women and senior citizens who are vulnerable,” said Bharambe.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On