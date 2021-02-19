Navi Mumbai to develop urban forests using Japanese method

The NMMC is going all out to develop mini-urban forests in the city for which it will employ the Miyawaki method.

The NMMC Tree Authority has estimated ₹43Cr budget for 2021-22 during which it has planned various measures to turn Navi Mumbai into a garden city.

NMMC civic chief, Abhijit Bangar, said, “We have worked hard under the Majhi Vasundhara campaign of the government to turn various areas of the city into green belts. We are using the Miyawaki method of developing dense mini forests in the city that has limited space availability. Presently 40,000 Indian trees are being planted at Nature Park in Koparkhairane.”

In the Miyawaki (named after Japanese Botanists) method, several native species are planted close to each other, which ensure that the plants grow upwards rather than sideways. This leads to faster growth of plants and denser green cover.

Similar plantations are being undertaken around NMMC headquarters in Belapur and also at various traffic junctions in the city.

According to Bangar, allocations have been made for water conservation, non-motorised transport and renewable energy related projects.

Warning of strict action against illegal cutting of trees, the commissioner said, “I have written to the police commissioner to register criminal cases against those who illegally cut trees and also asked my officials to pursue it. We will come down hard on such people who destroy nature. Even compensatory plantation is not enough. We will ensure that development is not at the cost of nature.”