Navi Mumbai to develop urban forests using Japanese method
The NMMC is going all out to develop mini-urban forests in the city for which it will employ the Miyawaki method.
The NMMC Tree Authority has estimated ₹43Cr budget for 2021-22 during which it has planned various measures to turn Navi Mumbai into a garden city.
NMMC civic chief, Abhijit Bangar, said, “We have worked hard under the Majhi Vasundhara campaign of the government to turn various areas of the city into green belts. We are using the Miyawaki method of developing dense mini forests in the city that has limited space availability. Presently 40,000 Indian trees are being planted at Nature Park in Koparkhairane.”
In the Miyawaki (named after Japanese Botanists) method, several native species are planted close to each other, which ensure that the plants grow upwards rather than sideways. This leads to faster growth of plants and denser green cover.
Similar plantations are being undertaken around NMMC headquarters in Belapur and also at various traffic junctions in the city.
According to Bangar, allocations have been made for water conservation, non-motorised transport and renewable energy related projects.
Warning of strict action against illegal cutting of trees, the commissioner said, “I have written to the police commissioner to register criminal cases against those who illegally cut trees and also asked my officials to pursue it. We will come down hard on such people who destroy nature. Even compensatory plantation is not enough. We will ensure that development is not at the cost of nature.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat us as frontline staff, give us vaccine shots: Air India’s Mumbai staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Start Covid-19 vaccination phase 3 before second wave hits Mumbai’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fee hike in Maharashtra schools: Regulation doesn’t help, say parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD predicts light drizzle in parts of Mumbai on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai traffic police issues e-challan to Vivek Oberoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra tries to get vaccine for MLAs for budget session; Centre says no
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Cops arrest Agra resident in sextortion racket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 6,000 new Covid cases after 83 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai crime branch busts card cloning racket, arrests four
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai BJP leader held in illegal immigrant case: Congress, NCP seek probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai sees 823 new Covid-19 cases, highest since Dec 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai to develop urban forests using Japanese method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport’s ₹379.50-cr budget gives push to self-sustenance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP leader Sule demands SIT inquiry against Navi Mumbai MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body conducts surprise checks at crowded places as Covid cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox