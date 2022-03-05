Navi Mumbai to get international-level hockey ground by March 2023

Navi Mumbai will soon get its very own international-level hockey pitch. The sports department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has got the administrative approval to get an artificial astro-turf constructed at Vashi Sector 10. The plot proposed to be developed is attached to the recently-inaugurated indoor sports complex.

The department is keen on grooming local hockey players. However, the absence of the required infrastructure was proving to be a dampener for the sport.

“We already have one of the best football grounds wherein prestigious events are hosted. It is envisioned that along the same lines, an international standard hockey ground is also required. Since we have professional coaches adept in training, if the infrastructure is in place, we can get good city-based hockey players,” said municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

In 2016, NMMC had formed its own hockey team with Rabale and Airoli municipal schools and they were made to undergo training at the school playground. “Since the ground was not suitable for playing hockey, the team eventually stopped practicing and since then there has been no activity done in this regard. The decision to invest in building a ground was long overdue,” said R Gurav, sports officer, NMMC.

The construction of the turf is projected to work at multiple levels right from grooming local talents to providing another major avenue for hosting major sport events.

“We found that there is a plot that could be developed into an international-level pitch. Since the indoor game complex is also situated on the plot, the same also could be put to use,” said the DMC (sports), Manoj Mahale.

The engineering department is working towards getting the project executed. Tenders are being invited from consultants experienced in the field of sports. “Consultants will be roped in to develop the 60x30sqm plot. The cost estimated to incur is approximately ₹2Cr while the hockey field will be ready by March next year,” said an official from the engineering department.