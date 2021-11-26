Navi Mumbai traffic cops request RTO to suspend 953 licenses

Navi Mumabi The Navi Mumbai Traffic police department has sent a proposal to Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Vashi, to suspend licenses of 953 motorists who jumped the signal this month.

In a special drive that was undertaken by the traffic department from November 15 to November 22, 2,216 offenders who broke various traffic rules were penalised. Meanwhile, from November 1 onwards, around 953 motorists jumped signals and did not stop before the zebra crossing.

“These licenses were seized and has been forwarded to RTO office to suspend it for three months. The motorists have been asked to revoke their suspension of license after three months by applying for the same at RTO,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Purushottam Karad said.

“Since April this year, we have suspended 1,825 such licenses at the request of the traffic department. The action is taken as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court,” Deputy RTO Hemangini Patil from Vashi said.

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety headed by Justice KS Radhakrishnan had issued specific instructions in 2015 to all states and UTs and their concerned departments. The instructions were to suspend the licence of a driver for a period of not less than 3 months under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 read with Rule 21 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for driving at a speed exceeding the specified limit, red light jumping and other traffic violations.