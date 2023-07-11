NAVI MUMBAI: To address and resolve the daily traffic congestion caused by school buses and private vehicles belonging to parents who come to pick up or drop their wards in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli nodes, the Navi Mumbai traffic police held an interactive meeting with over 35 schools in the area through and invited suggestions to find a lasting solution. Traffic police meet 35 schools to curb Koparkhairane congestion

The traffic department last week conducted an elaborate meeting with the school principals and teachers about the issues faced due to the mismanagement of traffic happening outside school premises. “The issue of traffic congestion is rampant within the internal parts of Koparkhairane and Ghansoli nodes because of the close proximity of multiple schools. Since most of the schools are within residential areas and the roads leading to these areas are narrow, the chaos caused especially during students’ arrival and dispersal is immense,” said Assistant Police Inspector Vishwas Bhingardive, In-Charge of the Koparkhairane Traffic Branch.

Traffic department has been consistently levying fines against various violations and has already levied penalties on 530-odd vehicles over the past 10 days. Officials, however, considered it necessary to have a meeting to understand the issue and identify appropriate solutions. “We wanted to hear out the school authorities’ issues and then come to a common consensus of addressing the matter,” said Bhingardive.

The traffic department suggested utilising a playground to accommodate the private vehicles used by parents, and setting up a dedicated bus bay within the school grounds. They also proposed a meeting with the parents as well as traffic officials to discuss further measures to address the issue. “Schools authorities were asked to let the buses be stationed within the playgrounds during the time of dispersals and they were even asked to consider constructing a dedicated bay to act as pick up and drop point for students. Even parents waiting outside the school premises can be asked to assemble at the ground,” said the official.

Officials called out the habit of parents living nearby still using vehicles for picking and dropping their children. “Parents residing just two minutes away are also seen driving four-wheelers to pick up their children. It is such careless attitude that adds to the issue and to address this, the schools have been asked to convene a parents meet at which traffic officials will address the parents and try to create awareness,” said the traffic in-charge.

School authorities have been asked to give their viewpoint to the suggestions in a week’s time. Pratap Mahadik, principal of RF Naik School (SSC) said that he was already implementing some of the suggestions. “We have asked parents not assemble at the gate; instead they have been told to assemble at the ground. Students are asked to avoid going by vehicles if they are residing nearby,” said the Principal.