Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own.
Police initiating penal action was appreciated widely as there were doubts raised about police taking any action for the violation against their own staff.
On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The rider was booked under Motor Vehicles Act for driving a motorcycle in excess of the seating capacity.
“From the video clip, the number plate of the two-wheeler was visible. Therefore, a challan was issued against the offence. It is not clear as to who the three riders were as none of their faces can be seen and the last person seated in uniform appeared to be a home guard. Further inquiry about the reason for riding triple seat and whether all were actually police personnel will be conducted,” said Nishikant Vishwakar, police inspector, Kalamboli Traffic.
The video showed three men riding a bike. The third person seated was in Khakhi uniform. The video posted on Twitter was tagged to the police department seeking an answer to the kind of example the officials were setting. The video has garnered over 34,700 views. There were a series of comments made by users questioning whether police would take action and some even wondered if this was an act of emergency done to transport a criminal or offender to a court.
“It is good to see that no one is considered above law, there are many such instances where police personnel themselves violate traffic norms and go scot free. This time around, the presence of video proof seems to have made the difference. Police department ought to set an example to abide by the laws,” said Sashikant Patil, a Vashi resident.
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads. Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42 is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them.
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone
Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone. Following the State Health Department's analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District's rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.
Bank fraud: Former MLC’s properties to be auctioned for failure to pay dues
PUNE Recovery officer has issued public notice to auction sealed properties of former Nationalist Congress Party leader and Member of Legislative Council Anil Bhosale to pay dues in the case of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative bank fraud. Bhosale, housed in Yerawada jail, and others have been accused of siphoning off money from the bank. Bhosale's wife Reshma Bhosale was an elected member with Bharatiya Janata Party in Pune Municipal Corporation.
