Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler

A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own.

Police initiating penal action was appreciated widely as there were doubts raised about police taking any action for the violation against their own staff.

On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The rider was booked under Motor Vehicles Act for driving a motorcycle in excess of the seating capacity.

“From the video clip, the number plate of the two-wheeler was visible. Therefore, a challan was issued against the offence. It is not clear as to who the three riders were as none of their faces can be seen and the last person seated in uniform appeared to be a home guard. Further inquiry about the reason for riding triple seat and whether all were actually police personnel will be conducted,” said Nishikant Vishwakar, police inspector, Kalamboli Traffic.

The video showed three men riding a bike. The third person seated was in Khakhi uniform. The video posted on Twitter was tagged to the police department seeking an answer to the kind of example the officials were setting. The video has garnered over 34,700 views. There were a series of comments made by users questioning whether police would take action and some even wondered if this was an act of emergency done to transport a criminal or offender to a court.

“It is good to see that no one is considered above law, there are many such instances where police personnel themselves violate traffic norms and go scot free. This time around, the presence of video proof seems to have made the difference. Police department ought to set an example to abide by the laws,” said Sashikant Patil, a Vashi resident.