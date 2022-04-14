‘Navi residents not to face water shortage as Morbe dam has enough stock to last till September’
Navi Mumbai is presently in a comfortable position with respect to availability of water.
The NMMC-owned Morbe dam has adequate water to last till the next five months. With the monsoon expected to fill up the dam, it is unlikely that there would be a water shortage in the city. The civic administration has, however, appealed for judicious use of water.
The civic administration had, in February, withdrawn its proposal for a once-a-week water cut in the evening in the city following opposition from various quarters. The proposal was a precautionary measure to avoid any water supply issue during the summer.
Abhijit Bangar, NMMC chief, said, “We have enough stock of water in Morbe dam to last till September. This will ensure that there is no water shortage during summer. The rains will come in June and it will ensure that the dam is full soon. We are constantly working on curbing leakages to reduce wastages during supply of the water to the city.
“We reviewed our plan for nominal water cut in February but withdrew it so that the residents do not face any difficulties. I appeal to the residents to ensure that there is no wastage of water and that whatever is available is used judiciously.”
The present level of water in the dam is 77m with the water stock being 98.9 million cubic metres, over 51% of the total capacity.
The dam had received a rainfall of 3,748 mm last year, leading to the comfortable position at present. Due to excellent rain last year, the dam had filled up to capacity and also overflowed. The authorities had to open the flap gates to release excess water to prevent flooding in the region.
NMMC sources 415MLD water from the dam. The water is supplied to 1,27,000 water connections in NMMC area; 15MLD water is used for gardens and watering plants on the dividers, 37MLD water is supplied to Kamothe node and the areas around Morbe dam.
-
Covid-19: Delhi school student, teacher test positive; classmates sent home
A student and a teacher of a private school in Delhi tested positive on Thursday. With the surge in covid-19 cases, the Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for the schools. Delhi on Wednesday logged 299 new Covid-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. Delhi has 814 active cases at present. Not just Delhi, schools in satellite city Ghaziabad also reported covid-19 infection among students.
-
Taste of Life: How Europeans tried to make “kokum sherbet” a popular drink
In the summer of 1864, Shrimant Sardar Jagdale of Gwalior came to Pune with his family. Jagdale had also invited one hundred and fifty-one priests from Benaras. “Chincheche sarbat” (tamarind sherbet), “limbache sarbat” (lemon sherbet), “valyache sarbat” (khus sherbet), and “kairiche panhe” (sherbet made of the pulp of raw mango) had been served to priests to make sure they did not lose their cool in the scorching heat of Pune.
-
Bengaluru rain brings both relief and misery, leaves one dead
Summer showers yesterday brought some respite from the scorching weather in the city of Bengaluru, however, heavy rains that lashed many parts of the city turned fatal for a young man. A fruit seller, Vasant has been identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally. It is being alleged that a fruit seller, Vasant, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole.
-
How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal
The National Institute of Technology in Karnataka has invited applications from interested candidates. Candidates have to send in their CVs before April 22. Candidates must have completed M. Tech or ME, BE, B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognised boards. The candidate should know modelling, designing and control of power electronic converters. Age relaxation will apply as per Karnataka norms of NIT. The selection process will include a written examination and interview.
-
After brief detention, Congress leaders again demand Karnataka minister quit
Karnataka Congress leaders - detained Thursday morning during protests demanding minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death - protested again in front of the Vidhana Soudha to emphasise calls that he quit. The day's second protest came after senior Congress leaders, including state chief DK Shivakumar and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were released from detention. Police had stopped them marching on chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence.
