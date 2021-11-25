Nawab Malik to HC: Won’t post anything against Sameer Wankhede, family till Dec 9

Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCB) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that he will not post anything against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede or his family members till December 9.

The statement came in response to an appeal filed by the NCB officer’s father Dnyandev Wankhede, challenging the November 22 order of a single-judge bench of the same high court. The appeal is being heard by a division bench.

The single judge had refused to grant interim injunction, as sought by Wankhede, but had said that Malik should reasonably verify the material before posting it on social media platforms. Wankhede moved an appeal before a division bench, complaining that Malik continued to post material without verification even after the November 22 order.

On Thursday, Malik also informed the division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Milind Jadhav that he, too, was in the process of filing an appeal against the November 22 order, to the extent of some observations made by the judge against him.

Wankhede’s counsel, senior advocate Dr Birendra Saraf, on Thursday submitted that social media had become a platform for anyone to say anything against anyone. While referring to the November 22 order, Dr Saraf said that the judge had observed that the tweets posted by Malik were malicious and the allegations of corruption against Wankhede were made casually.

Dr Saraf also pointed out that the judge had on November 12 fully heard both the sides and reserved his orders on the interim application filed by Dnyandev Wankhede in the defamation suit. However, six days later, Malik produced additional documents which were accepted by the single-judge bench.

Advocate Karl Tamboly for Malik, however, informed the bench that the documents submitted on November 18 were only in support of those which had been already annexed to the defamation suit and were submitted as there were claims of interpolation in the documents on record.

When the court asked what action had been initiated by Malik after he had raised the caste certificate issue of Wankhede in the hearing for interim injunction, Tamboly said that the minister had not approached the caste scrutiny committee nor lodged a complaint. Tamboly also submitted that he was aware of an on-going inquiry, but was not sure if it was pertaining to the caste certificate.

On hearing the submission, the bench sought to know whether the tweets made by Malik were only for media publicity after his son-in-law was arrested by NCB.

Thereafter, Tamboly sought time to file a reply to the appeal and assured that Malik would not tweet anything against the Wankhedes till the next hearing. The division bench accepted the statement and posted the appeal for further hearing on December 9.