MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for credible information on the whereabouts of alleged narcotics trafficker, Salim Ismail Dola, 57, leading to his arrest. NCB announces ₹ 1L reward for information on smuggler Salim Dola

Dola, who is believed to be abroad, is wanted by the NCB for his alleged involvement in the seizure of 20 kg of Mephedrone, commonly known as MD, from the Dongri area two years ago. The 57-year-old had supplied the contraband to the accused from whom it was seized, said NCB sources. Subsequently, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Dola by a local court while the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him following the NCB’s request, the sources mentioned.

In the notice issued to the public on Wednesday, the NCB said that information related to Dola’s whereabouts can be submitted to its additional director in Mumbai via telephone (022-22620428) and email (zdmzu-ncb@nic.in). Name and other identification details of potential informants would be kept “strictly confidential”, the notice mentioned.

In May, a city-based narcotics trafficker with international linkages, who was allegedly involved in the seizure of 20 kg MD, was placed under preventive detention as per provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. He was later transferred from the Arthur Road prison to Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison and the NCB froze his assets worth ₹6.4 crore, suspected to be proceeds from his drug-trafficking activities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, in June, secured the deportation of Dola’s son, Taher, an accused in a ₹252-crore synthetic drug case, from the United Arab Emirates. Taher was wanted by the Mumbai police for allegedly operating an illegal MD-manufacturing unit in Sangli. Mumbai police had seized 126.14 kg MD from the facility, valued at approximately ₹252 crore, in March 2024.