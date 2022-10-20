NCB arrest two Ghatkopar residents for running drug syndicate on social media

Mumbai The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai officials have arrested two persons involved in running a drug trafficking syndicate using social media platforms with its suppliers and consumers spread across in Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

During the investigation, the agency learnt that the accused had created a group named ‘Party Pack’ on Instagram. The agency has seized synthetic party drugs such as LSD, MDMA, Hash Oil and several proscribed medicines banned under NDPS act.

The accused have been identified as Alex V, 25, and as Subham Bhagat, 24. Both are residents of Ghatkopar and Bhagat is a professional gym trainer.

During investigation, NCB found that Alex was the mastermind of the syndicate and had created an online client base around three years ago. His group, named ‘Party Pack’, connected more 100 people from multiple states.

According to the NCB, based on the information, the Mumbai team had raided Bhagat’s house in August and recovered different types of drugs which were worth more than ₹10 lakh. During interrogation he revealed Alex’s name as his supplier. Since then, the agency had been on the lookout for Alex.

The team finally managed to arrest Alex from the Ghatkopar area recently. “Since most members are youngsters with their presence online, it was relatively easier for the members to order and pay through online apps in real time with a pan-India market,” said Zonal director Amit Ghawate of the NCB Mumbai.

Alex is very smart and used multiple online apps. He has collected payments online. In consignments worth over a lakh, he used hawala channel as mode of payment, said NCB official.

Further investigation has revealed that Alex had also supplied drugs to a syndicate member in Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam police recently busted this particular unit. “We are trying to get details of the seizure to get some leads in our investigation. There are many suppliers in the cartel and inquiry is underway to identify their associates and its linkage with other drug syndicates, said Ghawate.