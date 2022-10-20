Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB arrest two Ghatkopar residents for running drug syndicate on social media

NCB arrest two Ghatkopar residents for running drug syndicate on social media

mumbai news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Mumbai The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai officials have arrested two persons involved in running a drug trafficking syndicate using social media platforms with its suppliers and consumers spread across in Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh

NCB arrest two Ghatkopar residents for running drug syndicate on social media
NCB arrest two Ghatkopar residents for running drug syndicate on social media
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai officials have arrested two persons involved in running a drug trafficking syndicate using social media platforms with its suppliers and consumers spread across in Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

During the investigation, the agency learnt that the accused had created a group named ‘Party Pack’ on Instagram. The agency has seized synthetic party drugs such as LSD, MDMA, Hash Oil and several proscribed medicines banned under NDPS act.

The accused have been identified as Alex V, 25, and as Subham Bhagat, 24. Both are residents of Ghatkopar and Bhagat is a professional gym trainer.

During investigation, NCB found that Alex was the mastermind of the syndicate and had created an online client base around three years ago. His group, named ‘Party Pack’, connected more 100 people from multiple states.

According to the NCB, based on the information, the Mumbai team had raided Bhagat’s house in August and recovered different types of drugs which were worth more than 10 lakh. During interrogation he revealed Alex’s name as his supplier. Since then, the agency had been on the lookout for Alex.

The team finally managed to arrest Alex from the Ghatkopar area recently. “Since most members are youngsters with their presence online, it was relatively easier for the members to order and pay through online apps in real time with a pan-India market,” said Zonal director Amit Ghawate of the NCB Mumbai.

Alex is very smart and used multiple online apps. He has collected payments online. In consignments worth over a lakh, he used hawala channel as mode of payment, said NCB official.

Further investigation has revealed that Alex had also supplied drugs to a syndicate member in Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam police recently busted this particular unit. “We are trying to get details of the seizure to get some leads in our investigation. There are many suppliers in the cartel and inquiry is underway to identify their associates and its linkage with other drug syndicates, said Ghawate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out