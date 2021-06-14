NCB arrests three for baking, selling cakes mixed with drugs in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a marijuana pot cake making bakery in Malad (West) and arrested three persons including a woman and main supplier of weed, and allegedly seized 830 grams edible weed pot brownie and 160 grams of marijuana from them.

The NCB discovered a new trend among the young generation of consuming substances through brownie weed pot cakes, which have been mixed and baked accordingly. “This is the first case in India in which the edible weed is used for baking cake and the agency cracked the nexus,” said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB.

Based on the information, the agency raided a bakery at Orlem, Malad (West) on Saturday night and seized 10 brownie cakes weighing 830gm edible week pot brownie.

During further search officials found 35gm of marijuana and arrested a 20-year-old woman and another person Elston Fernandes.

After interrogation of the duo, the agency intercepted the main supplier Jagat Chaurasia at Bandstand in Bandra and during the search allegedly seized 125gm of marijuana from him late at night on Saturday, said Wankhede. The agency discovered that drug suppliers were selling marijuana where edible weed is used for baking cake. Chaurasia supplied many people and Fernandes is one of them who has converted his house into a bakery shop, said Wankhede.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against three accused. During interrogation, it was learnt that the accused found the idea of selling edible weed with brownie cake through an online streaming service. The accused were produced in the court on Sunday and remanded three days in NCB custody for further investigation, added Wankhede.

The NCB issued a statement, “A cannabis edible or edible weed pot brownie is a food product (either homemade or produced commercially) that contains cannabis extract as an active ingredient. Edible weed pots are a way to consume cannabis. Cannabis edibles may affect people for a longer period than smoked cannabis”.

“The important base to all food edibles is that it has fat that has been infused with THC (a psychoactive compound in cannabis). In other words, any food that contains butter, oil, milk, or any fatty substance can be turned into an edible. Examples of cannabis-infused foods include baked goods, candy, potato chips, and more. One may not be able to distinguish between regular baked goods and those containing cannabinoids which tend to have a slightly green tinge and often emit a faint cannabis smell” reads the statement.