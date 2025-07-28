NCB busts clandestine drug lab in Raigad, inter-state syndicate

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), with the help of the Raigad police, recently busted an illegal, clandestine drug laboratory manufacturing Ketamine, operating inside the closed factory premises of a defunct private chemical firm at Mahad in Raigad. The search led to the seizure of 34 kg of powdered Ketamine and 12 litres of liquid Ketamine, along with a stock of precursor chemicals and lab equipment, NCB officials said on Sunday. The search led to the seizure of 34 kg of powdered Ketamine and 12 litres of liquid Ketamine

The operation in Raigad was conducted based on leads procured from a joint operation by NCB and the Rajasthan police operation in Barmer, Rajasthan, on July 22 and 23. The officials discovered a mephedrone (MD)-making facility in a buffalo barn in the Dholakia village, allegedly being run by an inter-state syndicate that specialises in synthetic drugs, said officials. The Barmer facility also had a stock of several precursor chemicals like chloroform, ammonium chloride, propylene chloride, toluene, and bromine, along with lab equipment to manufacture MD, the officials said. Two alleged members of the group were detained, and their interrogation revealed the involvement of other associates, including a Raigad resident who allegedly provided the chemicals and the lab equipment to set up the Barmer facility, the officials said.

The Raigad police promptly detained one suspect, who told the police he used to work in Mahad in a private chemical factory that is now closed. The search of the closed factory premises of Raigad led to the recovery of the Ketamine, along with several precursor chemicals and laboratory equipment, the officials said.

The shut premises were being used to run the Ketamine-manufacturing lab. Investigation has further revealed the involvement of the mastermind who was earlier involved in drug trafficking cases of the NCB and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence,” a NCB official said.

To arrest the trend of manufacturing of synthetic drugs in clandestine facilities, the NCB has shared “red flag indicators” for identification of such potential facilities with the heads of state police forces across the country, the official said. The NCB had earlier busted a clandestine lab manufacturing Mephedrone in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, in which five kilograms of Mephedrone drug with precursor chemicals were recovered, and the accused, including a few teachers of physics and chemistry, were arrested, the official said.