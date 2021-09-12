NCB arrests Bandra-based drug trafficker from hideout in Gujarat

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rubina Sheikh, a major drug trafficker, from Mira Datar, Unjha in Gujarat where she was hiding since the past two months after the agency raided her house in Bandra in July and seized a mephedrone, ₹77.92 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth ₹30 lakh.

Sheikh’s name had cropped up during the investigation in a drugs case in which actor Guarav Dixit and Ajaz Khan were arrested. An NCB officer said Sheikh’s assistant Nilufar, who allegedly fled with a huge amount of cash and gold few minutes before they raided her house in Bandra, is still wanted in the case. Sheikh and Nilufar allegedly supplied drugs to parties and high profile people from Mahim to Andheri. Sheikh was produced in the court and has been remanded in NCB custody till Friday.

During interrogation, the agency learnt that Sheikh was hiding at religious places to avoid arrest.

The two accused are notorious drug suppliers and lived in adjacent houses in Bharat Nagar area in Bandra (East). They are also known to use minors for drug distribution. After receiving specific information, the agency raided their places in Bharat Nagar on July 19. However, locals alerted the duo when the police team reached the vicinity, following which the collected whatever cash and gold they could and managed to flee, said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. “We raided their house and seized 109.8 grams of mephedrone, ₹77.92 lakh and gold ornaments worth ₹30 lakh,” said Wankhede.

Sheikh, during interrogation, claimed that she gave gold ornaments and cash that she was carrying to Nilufar and then they decided to split to evade arrest. However, when she contacted Nilufar asking for the money and gold, she allegedly refused to return the same to her, added the officer. The agency is searching for Nilufar and will arrest her soon, said the officer.

The agency, under the same operation, arrested Dixit last month who had also managed to flee during a raid at his house in Lokhandwala in April, said Wankhede. During the operation, the agency busted a chain of drug suppliers and arrested traffickers identified as Shahrukh Khan alias Shahrukh Bullet, Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata and Ajaz Mohammad Shafi Khan.

“Till now, we have seized 2.029 kgs of mephedrone worth over ₹2 crore, 160 grams of ephedrine, ₹1.15 million in cash, a large amount of foreign currency, and two luxury vehicles in the case,” said Wankhede.