NCP, BJP MLAs bag food supply contracts for government-run hostels

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of a controversy over nine agencies associated with ruling party MLAs being appointed to hire contractual staff, a similarly questionable issue came up on Tuesday. A company linked to NCP minister Hasan Mushrif, which was earlier probed by the Enforcement Directorate, and another company associated with BJP legislator Prasad Lad have bagged contracts to supply food and milk to 443 hostels and 93 residential schools run by the social justice department for students from socially backward communities. HT Image

The order issued on Monday says the contractors will be paid in the range of ₹5,218 to ₹5,390 per student per month. As of now, 43,000 students live in these hostels and schools, and the department will pay around ₹226.60 crore to the suppliers for 10 months.

An official from the department said that as per the one-year contract, the suppliers would have to provide milk in tetra packs, and healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian students. “The contract could be extended to three years later,” he said.

Brisk India Pvt Ltd, in a joint venture with Kailas Food and Kirana General Stores, has bagged the contract for Latur, Amaravati and Nagpur. The company was in the news last year after the Enforcement Directorate raided it to probe the links between it and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif. The raids happened after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint alleging that Mushrif was involved in a ₹100-crore corruption case in the Appasaheb Nalawade sugar factory at Gadhinglaj which was taken over by Brisk India Private Limited in 2014. Three months ago, Mushrif, along with Ajit Pawar, joined the Maharashtra government and was made medical education minister.

Crystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd (CISPL), a company associated with BJP MLC Prasad Lad, has bagged the contract for Mumbai and Pune in a joint venture with Crystal Gourmet Pvt Ltd. CISPL was one of the aforementioned nine politician-associated companies appointed by the state government to hire staff on a contractual basis. The contracts were later scrapped following charges that hiring contractual staff would deny employment to the socially backward communities which get reservation in government jobs.

NCP (Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar raised a question on social media over the contract bagged by Brisk India and pointed out that when Mushrif was in the opposition, the BJP had targeted him over his alleged links to Brisk India. “Now since Mushrif has joined the government, the same company has been gifted a government contract in three regions,” he remarked. Responding to this, Mushrif insisted that he had no connection with Brisk India and had explained this to the ED officials during the inquiry against him.

Prasad Lad did not respond to calls and text messages.

When asked about the award of tenders to controversial companies, social justice department secretary Sumant Bhange refused to comment on the political controversy and only spoke about the tender process. “Earlier, food contractors were hired at the regional level and there were many complaints regarding the quality of food,” he said. “Therefore, last year, the state government decided to appoint reputed state-level contractors to ensure good-quality food and milk. Accordingly, the tender process department issued an order regarding the appointment of suppliers.”

