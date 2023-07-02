What did Ajit Pawar say about his role in NCP days before defecting to NDA

In a sudden twist to Maharashtra politics, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time since 2019. The development comes days after he expressed his willingness to resign from his position as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly amid simmering tensions following the elevation of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of NCP, a post he was eyeing. The announcement came ten days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Sule and party veteran Patel became working presidents (ANI)

According to news agency ANI, Ajit has the support of nearly 40 NCP MLAs. Set to share the deputy CM post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit joined the Eknath Shinde cabinet along with nine NCP leaders sworn in as ministers.

The announcement came ten days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Sule and party veteran Patel became working presidents. Ajit, who has earlier rejected rumours of him joining the BJP, was visibly disappointed after being denied the chance to lead the state unit of NCP.

Notably, NCP heavyweight Patel has also followed Ajit into the NDA government.

Sharad’s nephew Ajit had later said that he preferred to “show people how to run the party” and that as he was willing to work at any position given by the party leadership.

“Relieve me from the responsibility of the leader of opposition and give me the responsibility of the organization. Give me any position in the party and I will do justice to it,” he shad aid. He added that he had taken up the responsibility of the position of leader of opposition at the insistence of the party’s MLAs.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of Pawar announcing his resignation as national president on May 2 amid widespread speculation that Ajit, along with a group of NCP legislators, was putting pressure on him to join hands with the BJP.

In 2019, Ajit had joined hands with the then-CM Fadnavis and assumed the post of the deputy CM for three days before returning to the NCP fold.

