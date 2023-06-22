Ajit wants to quit as leader of opposition and “show people how to run the party”

MUMBAI: Ten days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule was elevated as the party’s working president and made in-charge of Maharashtra, on Wednesday his nephew Ajit Pawar said he did not wish to continue as the leader of opposition anymore and preferred to “show people how to run the party” instead. This, Ajit said, was not a ploy to eye a plum post, as he was willing to work at any position given by the party leadership. Pune, India - June 10, 2018: Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar during NCP Rally at Shinde high school ground, Sahakar Nagar in Pune, India, on Sunday, June 10, 2018.-HT photo

“Relieve me from the responsibility of the leader of opposition and give me the responsibility of the organization,” he said. “The authority to take such a decision lies with the party leadership but it is my desire. Others keep expressing their wishes, whereas I have fulfilled all the responsibilities given to me so far. Give me any position in the party and I will do justice to it; I am giving my word.” He added that he had taken up the responsibility of the position of leader of opposition at the insistence of the party’s MLAs.

Ajit also pointed out that the state NCP chief Jayant Patil had completed five years and one month in this position, whereas the tenure of the state president is three years. He also mentioned names of 14 MLAs – his supporters -- who were elected in the last state assembly elections.

His remarks, political observers say, are indicative of simmering tension within the party and his quest to stake the claim on the post of Maharashtra NCP president. It was the first time that he had made such a demand, in an open forum – at Shanmukhananda Hall, on the occasion of the party’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

An NCP leader who is close to Ajit said, “He is of the opinion that Jayant Patil is not doing enough to strengthen the party. Even the MLAs are not happy with Patil who has completed five years as the state president. They want Ajit dada to lead the state unit.” Patil is a trusted aide of Sharad Pawar, who is handling both the state and legislative units of the party.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of Pawar announcing his resignation as national president on May 2 amid widespread speculation that Ajit, along with a group of NCP legislators, was putting pressure on him to join hands with the BJP. Two days later, while withdrawing his decision, he had said that he would ask senior partymen to prepare a succession plan soon. On June 10, Pawar declared Praful Patel and Sule as the new working presidents of the party.

