MUMBAI: The war between the two factions of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar resumed on Sunday, with leaders from the rebel NCP faction targeting the party patriarch in their rally at Beed. However, Ajit chose not to attack his uncle, declaring that he would not waste his time thus, and would respond to his critics through his work. War between NCP factions resumes but Ajit avoids direct attack on Pawar

While Ajit remained silent on Pawar, rebel leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal attacked the 82-year old leader and questioned his decisions taken in the past. The strategy was similar to what was seen during Pawar’s rally in Beed: the NCP chief himself had avoided a direct attack on Ajit but other leaders had slammed the rebel faction, including Ajit.

“I have joined the government to work. There is no other motive and the selfish motives attributed to me are unfounded,” said Ajit. “I have always replied to critics through my work. Positive politics is our path.”

The deputy chief minister also underlined that his faction had not abandoned its secular credentials but stressed that in politics no one was a permanent enemy or friend. “We are going ahead by following the ideology of Shahu (Maharaj), (Mahatma) Phule and (Babasaheb) Ambedkar,” he said. “There should be unity among all communities and all should have a feeling of security and belonging. Working for the minority is also our responsibility.”

The rally in Beed was significant, being Ajit’s first rally after the split in the NCP. Also for the first time, Sharad Pawar’s picture found no place in the posters and banners of the rebel faction. Pawar had threatened to drag the Ajit faction to court if they did not stop using his pictures on their banners.

The Beed rally was organised to respond to the party patriarch, who had slammed the rebel faction in the same district on August 17. Pawar said that they had chosen to split the NCP in order to get power.

Before Ajit, Bhujbal rebuked Pawar in Beed and maintained that it was Pawar who asked them to bargain with BJP leadership. “Let Pawar saheb say that all the 54 NCP MLAs did not sign a letter supporting the coalition government of Shiv Sena and BJP,” he said.

He also recalled allegations of corruption against the veteran leader by deputy municipal commissioner G R Khairnar in 1993. “You did not resign then, so why did you make me resign as home minister in the Telgi scam even when Telgi was arrested by me?” he questioned.

Bhujbal also attacked Pawar for changing his stance on Ajit within hours. On Friday morning, Pawar, at a press conference in Baramati, had reiterated that there was no split in the party and Ajit was still an NCP leader though he had taken a different stand. Hours later, at Satara, he said: “If a person has taken a stand and later decided to correct it, then that correction needs to be accepted. Accordingly, the party gave him (Ajit) another chance (in 2019). But an opportunity cannot be sought again and again and if sought, it cannot be given again and again.”

