NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal hospitalised after his health deteriorates

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai following a sudden deterioration in his health. Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (HT Photo)

He was flown to Mumbai from Pune on a special flight and later admitted to Bombay Hospital, according to the office of Chhagan Bhujbal.

The 76-year-old politician handles the portfolio of food, civil supplies and consumer protection in the Maharashtra government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena.

A statement from Bhujbal's office said he was in Pune to attend an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was cancelled due to heavy rains.

He was admitted to Bombay Hospital this afternoon due to complaints of fever and throat infection and his condition is stable, the statement mentioned.

“Chhagan Bhujbal's health is stable and people should not believe in rumours,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to flag off the metro train from district court to Swargate in Pune and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over ₹20,900 crore.

However, heavy waterlogging and mud slurry at SP College campus, where PM Modi was to hold a public rally after the metro inauguration, led to the cancellation of his visit.

