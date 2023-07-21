Another jolt to Pawar Sr as Nagaland NCP extends support to Ajit

Mumbai: In yet another jolt to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, all the office bearers, including seven MLAs from the party’s Nagaland unit, swore allegiance to the Ajit Pawar-led rebel faction on Thursday. The Goa NCP unit, however, has extended its support to Pawar Senior. HT Image

NCP Nagaland unit chief Vanthungo Odyuo met Praful Patel, working president of the rebel group and Sunil Tatkare, state president and extended their support to them. “Odyuo on Thursday met Patel and Tatkare, who were in Delhi to attend the monsoon session of the Parliament. He has also submitted affidavits signed by all the district presidents and seven MLAs of the party extending their support to Ajit Pawar,” said Brijmohan Shrivastava, national spokesperson and national secretary, who has already sided with the Ajit-led faction.

The decision of the Nagaland unit will play a significant role in the fight for taking over control of the 24-year-old party. NCP Nagaland is part of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP government.

Pawar has been losing MLAs in Maharashtra and Ajit has succeeded in getting a majority of 53 MLAs on his side. Amid efforts to convince other MLAs to join them, Ajit had met Pawar thrice between Friday and Monday along with ministers and all the MLAs who had shifted their loyalty.

Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson, NCP said that they are looking into the matter and trying to ascertain who all have joined the breakaway faction.

Crasto, who is also an observer of the Goa unit, said, “Goa NCP chief Jose Phillip D’Souza, and all those who are heading frontals, cell and the office bearers have submitted their affidavits declaring their support to Pawar saheb.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON