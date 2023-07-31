Mumbai: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on Tuesday and amid questions on the opposition unity, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday shared the dais with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. MVA puts up show of unity ahead of PM’s Pune visit

Speaking at a book launch function at YB Centre in Nariman Point, Pawar said that if the three opposition parties decide, they can bring a change in (political power) Maharashtra.

Thackeray said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj showed the way to teach a lesson to Delhi (the centre of power) and there is a need to take a cue from history.

The leaders jointly released six books published by Historian VK Rajwade Research Institute.

The joint show came in the backdrop of a function to felicitate PM Narendra Modi with an award named after Lokmanya Tilak in the presence of Sharad Pawar. Pawar sharing dais with the Sena (UBT) and Congress leaders was seen as a bid to send out a message to the workers and leaders of the MVA parties and voters that the alliance was unaffected.

While emphasising the need to promote research in history and preservation of art and culture, Pawar said that the government should help such activities. “However, the dialogue with the current dispensation has become difficult. But in the coming times, the situation will change. If we three I, Uddhav Thackeray and Balasaheb Thorat decide, then there would be a change in Maharashtra (politics) for sure,” Pawar said, expressing his determination to fight united against the BJP and its allies. Pawar also announced a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to Rajwade Institute.

Thackeray said, “Unlike many other parts of India, Maharashtra has a glorious history. We have forts that give us inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has taught us how to teach a lesson to Delhi. We need to take inspiration from history.”

He added that Shivaji Maharaj fought for swarajya amid adverse circumstances and against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

NCP to participate in protest against Modi

Even though NCP chief Sharad Pawar is slated to share the dais with PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, his party workers along with the Congress will participate in a protest against Modi under the leadership of senior social worker Baba Adhav. Pune city NCP chief from Sharad Pawar camp Prashant Jagtap declared that the NCP workers in Pune will participate in the protests. Adhav will lead the protest under the banner of ‘India Front Pune’. Congress’s Pune city chief Arvind Shinde said the party leaders and workers would join the protest.