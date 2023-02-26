NCP worker’s husband dies in police station; CID to probe matter

Kalyan: A 63-year-old National Congress Party (NCP) worker’s husband died at Kolsewadi police station on Friday night. The state CID has been directed to investigate the case. The incident has become the latest flashpoint between Thane NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and the Thane district police. The deceased’s son alleged that the police objected to his father recording a video.“They roughed him up, snatched his mobile phone, slapped him and dragged him to another side. Later, they said that my father had a fit and died. My family demands strict action against whoever is responsible for my father’s death and police officials should be booked for murder,” he said. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Bhingardive.

Awhad took to Twitter alleging that an NCP office bearer was allegedly beaten up by police and died when he went to Kolsewadi police station to question why his son was rounded up. The Kalyan police, however, has denied the allegation and said the man had collapsed after suffering from an epileptic fit.

The police carried out an all-out operation in the locality and rounded up people consuming liquor in public places.

DCP Sachin Gunjal from Kalyan, said, “24-year-old Prashik Bhingardive was brought to the police station for questioning. His father came to the station after that. Deepak was trying to record his son’s questioning which led to an argument with the police. So, he was asked to wait at the back of the complaint room of the police station.”

“Bhingardive collapsed to the floor after he had fit and we took him to the hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead before arrival. All the incidents of the act were captured in the CCTV camera at the police station and it was handed over to CID for further investigation of this matter,” said Gunjal.

Gunjal added that CID was informed about the death and CID officials visited the police station early on Saturday to investigate the matter. On Saturday morning, the chief judicial Magistrate, Thane, also ordered that the inquest panchnama and postmortem should be conducted under the video shooting and the observation of the Judicial Magistrate first class.

DCP Sachin Gunjal said that the post-mortem has been conducted in JJ Hospital and the opinion has been reserved. The Kolsewadi police have lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the case.