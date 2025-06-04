Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
NDPS court allows Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad for work

ByRevu Suresh
Jun 04, 2025 06:38 AM IST

MUMBAI: A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has permitted actor Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad for professional commitments between June 1 and September 15. Chakraborty, who was booked in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been granted leave to visit Sri Lanka, Serbia, and various European countries to shoot for a new project.

In an order dated May 29, Special Judge CS Datir noted that Chakraborty had previously travelled abroad with the court’s permission and had complied fully with all bail conditions. “There is no occasion that she had infringed the bail conditions,” the court observed.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020, along with her brother and others, on allegations of financing and procuring drugs for Rajput’s consumption. The case followed a complaint by Rajput’s father, which led to a wider investigation into drug use within the film industry. The Bombay High Court granted Chakraborty bail in October 2020.

In her recent application, Chakraborty stated that she was required to travel for the filming of Stepsons S1, an international production. She requested temporary release of her passport for visa processing, adding that she had travelled abroad earlier without incident.

The prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that there was no documentation confirming her role in the series and raising concerns about the possibility of her absconding. However, the court rejected these concerns, stating that Chakraborty is a Mumbai resident with “deep roots in society”, and held that the likelihood of her fleeing is minimal. “Considering her request and keeping in mind her past behaviour, I am inclined to allow her to travel abroad for the aforesaid period,” the court ruled.

The actor has been directed to submit her travel itinerary, including addresses and contact details of her stay abroad.

In March this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, clearing Chakraborty of abetment charges. The CBI had taken over the probe from the Mumbai Police following Rajput’s father’s allegations.

