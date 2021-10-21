Nearly 84% in 18-44 years category get first vaccination dose in Kalyan, Dombivli

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to give 83.83% of the listed beneficiaries their first vaccination dose while 32.23% has received both the doses in the 18-44 years age group.

As per the KDMC records, 5.77 lakh of the listed population falls under this category. Out of these, 4.83 lakh have received their first dose and 1.86 lakh have received both the doses.

In the 45-59 year category with 4.53 lakh listed population, KDMC has managed to partially vaccinate 46.15% while 29.27% are fully vaccinated. Comparatively, the vaccination done for the senior citizens, i.e. above 60 years, is low. Out of the total listed 3.02 lakh senior citizens, only 42.91% are given the first dose and 31.14% are fully vaccinated.

In all, the civic body has so far managed to vaccinate 63.55% of its total listed 13.59 lakh population with the first dose and 32.77% with the second.

In order to improve on vaccinating all the listed population , the civic body has emphasised on near-to-home service. KDMC teams are visiting areas and giving doses to those who have not taken any.

“The crowd at the vaccination centres have reduced these days and we are now focussing on mobile vaccination and near-to-home vaccination service to get more people vaccinated. We are not only focusing on completing the first dose but simultaneously improving on fully vaccinating the beneficiaries,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge of the vaccination drive in KDMC.

Doiphode also claimed that the stock of vaccine received by the civic body has also improved since September with around 35,000-40,000 doses. Earlier, the civic body used to get around 15,000-20,000 doses only.

“We are now expecting 80,000 doses of vaccine in a day or two. This will help us to do more vaccination through mobile service. I had placed a special demand for 80,000 doses this time so that we can cover as much of the population as possible in the coming days,” added Doiphode.

In KDMC limits, the vaccination is carried out in 144 civic centres, 55 private hospitals, 95 near-to-home (mobile vaccination) and 49 workplace centres.