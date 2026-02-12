Mumbai: Nearly a month after the University of Mumbai (MU) awarded degrees to over 1.72 lakh students at its main convocation on January 17, many graduates are still waiting for their printed certificates, triggering anxiety among those applying for jobs and higher studies. Nearly a month after convocation, MU graduates still await printed certificates

Students say several companies are insisting on the submission of the official degree certificate along with the final-year marksheet to complete recruitment formalities. However, with the university yet to issue the printed documents, many are unable to proceed with job confirmations and admission processes.

The issue was raised by Yuva Sena (UBT) leaders and MU Senate members Pradeep Sawant and Rajan Kolambekar, who met university officials and submitted a letter demanding immediate issuance of the certificates. They pointed out that, as per university norms, convocation ceremonies at affiliated colleges and departments must be held within a month of the main convocation, by February 17.

Sawant said several students planning to pursue higher education or employment abroad urgently require their degree certificates for visa and admission procedures. Citing information from sources in the examination department, he claimed that the printing process has not yet begun and the certificates are unlikely to be ready before March 2026.

He further alleged that the convocation, initially expected to be held in November 2025, was postponed due to mismanagement by the examination department. Demanding accountability, he called for action against the officers and staff responsible, stating that students are bearing the brunt of administrative lapses.