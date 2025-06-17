NEET scam accused applies for bail, claims case was based on hearsay

MUMBAI: Salim Patel, one of the accused arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly defrauding NEET candidates by promising to secure seats for them in government medical colleges, has applied for bail, claiming that he was falsely implicated and the entire case was based on hearsay. (Shutterstock)

As per the CBI, Patel, along with the other accused, contacted parents of candidates who appeared for the exam, promising them higher marks in the NEET UG exam. They promised to get help from officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and assured the students of admission in government medical colleges.

The plea stated that Patel did not take advantage of any government officer, adding that the CBI is hunting for a ghost. The defence argued that Patel was falsely implicated and the case is based on hearsay without any conclusive evidence or material against him.

Patel’s advocate argued that no bribe amount was recovered from Patel, adding that mere allegations of conspiracy without actual recovery cannot justify prolonged incarceration. The prosecution had sufficient time to investigate and his further detention serves no purpose, added the defence.

The defence has claimed that Patel’s wife has undergone a kidney transplant and is in a fragile medical condition. They added that the continued incarceration would cause hardship to the family.

Earlier this month, the court had remanded Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel to the custody of CBI for allegedly taking ₹87.5 lakh from parents by claiming to increase the NEET UG 2025 marks of the candidates to ensure their admission in medical colleges.

As per the CBI, Patel introduced Shah to two officers who claimed to be officials from NTA. They are accused of receiving money through hawala channels from several NEET candidates. Patel’s phone records have revealed that he had accepted ₹32 lakh in cash from one candidate and ₹75 lakh through hawala channels from three other candidates. The court has sent them to judicial custody.