Neighbours fight over water in Mumbai; 1 dead, another injured

mumbai news
Published on Nov 04, 2022

Bhiwandi: A fight between neighbours – in Bhiwandi – over filling of water escalated quickly as both of them fell off the second floor, leading to the death of one, while the other was severely injured

The victim’s elder brother registered a complaint against the injured. (Image for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

The deceased died during treatment on Thursday after which a case was registered against the injured neighbour for culpable homicide. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased – Sadiq Ansari, 26 – and the accused – Tushar Singh, 28 – reside with their families on the second floor of Life Lifestyle Apartment in Katai, Bhiwandi. The society had a common water connection below and people had to fill water and carry it up to their homes.

According to the police, the families would often fight over the amount of water they each used. Few days ago they had come to an agreement that they will each fill drinking water for both families on alternate days.

“On Wednesday Ansari was supposed to bring drinking water but he didn’t bring it from outside and Singh asked why he didn’t bring it,” said a police officer.

He added that both of them had a huge altercation that led to assaulting each other in the corridor of the second floor.

“The two fell off the second floor wherein Ansari fell on his head which caused severe bleeding and he died early on Thursday morning,” said the officer. “While Singh also suffered some injuries and is still undergoing treatment. Ansari’s elder brother registered a complaint against Singh and we have booked him under section 304.”

Friday, November 04, 2022
