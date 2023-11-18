Nephew booked for cheating former BMC employee of 96 lakh

MUMBAI: The MIDC police in Andheri booked a 40-year-old man on Thursday for duping his uncle and former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee Yeshuratna Jangam of ₹96 lakh. HT Image

The complainant Yeshuratna Jangam stated that he and his wife had adopted a boy, identified as Joshua, but their relationship had soured over the years. When his wife passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, and regular quarrels broke out between him and his son, he moved to house of his nephew, Jacob Madari, 40, in Sion Koliwada.

Madari instilled a fear in Jangam that his adopted son would take care of him but would take away all his belongings and abandon him. He also assured the 75-year-old that he would manage his finances and urged him to assimilate all his money in one bank account, claiming that multiple accounts could invite scrutiny by the Income Tax department.

Jangam further stated in his complaint that he was lured into transferring all his money into one account. He also executed a power of attorney in favour of his nephew when the latter urged him, as he did not anticipate any foul play.

But when Jangam’s son Joshua fell before Diwali, and he asked Madari for money for his hospitalisation, he refused to let the septuagenarian withdraw any money and asked him to remain confined to his house. Jangam realised then that Madari had cheated him and lodged a complaint with the MIDC police in Andheri east.

Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector at MIDC police station said, “A case of cheating has been registered. We are in the process of verifying the complaint and figuring out if any transactions were made from the said account.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON