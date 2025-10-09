‘New airport a glimpse of Viksit Bharat’

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday billed the project, India’s largest greenfield airport, as one offering a “glimpse of ‘Vikasit Bharat’. PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the airport on Wednesday. He was accompanied by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

On the first of his two-day Mumbai visit Modi also inaugurated the final leg of the Cuffe-Parade to Worli underground metro, part of the $4 billion infra upgrade for Mumbai that comes ahead of crucial civic polls. He also launched Mumbai One---an integrated ticketing app for 11 public transport services including metro lines and city bus services of Mumbai (BEST), Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai. “Every rupee spent on infrastructure is a means to enhance citizens’ convenience. However, there has also been a political tendency in the country that prioritizes power over public welfare—those are the people who obstruct development work,” he said.

Modi who landed at the Navi Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his two deputy chief ministers and the aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. After a walkthrough given by Gautam Adani whose company has built the NMIA, Modi spoke for about 20 minutes where he spoke about his governments initiative to expand the reach of aviation in the country. When he had taken over as prime minister in 2014, Modi said, he had announced that even a person wearing a hawai chappal should be able to travel by hawai jahaz. That dream, he said, was getting realised. In 2014, India had 74 airports and now there are 160 airports in the country, he pointed out. “Our target is to make India the global aviation MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) hub by the end of this decade,” he said. The prime minister praised the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) project which gave wings to the aspiration of the common man to travel by air and has made India the third biggest market for aviation in the world. Indian aviation companies, he said, have placed orders for over a thousand aircrafts which will results in jobs for pilots, crew, engineers, and allied staff. Mumbai’s second airport, he added “will play a major role in establishing this region as one of Asia’s largest connectivity hubs.”

He also used the occasion to lay out his vision for a revival of swadeshi and used the opportunity to launch an attack on his political opponents. Referring to a recent interview by former home minister P Chidamabaram wherein he had said that India couldn’t retaliate against Pakistan after the 2008 terror attacks due to international pressure and due to the stand of the ministry of external affairs at the time, Modi asked why the Congress had refrained from a military action against Pakistan.

“Mumbai is not only India’s financial capital but also one of its most vibrant cities. In 2008, terrorists targeted the city and the Congress government showed its weakness by not attacking those who were behind the attack… The Congress must tell the nation who made this decision under foreign pressure, disregarding the sentiments of Mumbai and the nation. This weakness of Congress only emboldened terrorists,” he said, contrasting it with his own government’s Operation Sindoor launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The prime minister also appealed to people to increasingly use swadeshi or ‘Made In India’ products. “I appeal to everyone to embrace ‘Swadeshi’—buy Indian clothes and shoes, give Indian gifts. This keeps the money within India and provides work to our country’s work force,” he said.

Modi also spoke of the GST rationalisation recently effected by his government. “I saw the figures during this Navratri, there was record sales of scooters, bikes, televisions, fridges and washing machines,” he said. “Whether poor, neo-middle class or middle class, empowering them today strengthens the nation. When these families receive facilities and respect, their capacity and contribution to the country increase.”