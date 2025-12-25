New ATVMs with thermal printers to end smudged tickets

Mumbai: Following frequent complaints from commuters about erasable ink on tickets issued by automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs), Western Railway (WR) has decided to procure new machines equipped with thermal printers, officials said. The railways will introduce 273 new ATVMs in two phases, with orders for the first batch expected to be placed by the first week of January. Mumbai, India - November 01, 2022: Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) found non-funtional and out of service, at Byculla station, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 01, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

According to WR officials, tender proceedings for procuring 147 ATVMs have been initiated by the Mumbai division and are currently being vetted by the headquarters. The decision was taken as the printers used in existing ATVMs require frequent maintenance and often produce tickets with poor print quality, officials said.

Tickets generated from ATVMs often suffer from ink smudging due to perspiration, leading to disputes between passengers and ticket-checking staff. A ticket checker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there have been instances where passengers have shown tickets where the ink was light and not easily visible.

At stations where railway employees handle ATVMs, such issues can be resolved quickly. “The problem occurs when the timing on the ticket is not visible. A single journey needs to be completed within an hour, and with timings themselves being smudged or poorly printed, it often leads to arguments with passengers. This issue is more with ATVM tickets rather than window tickets,” said the ticket checker.

Thermal printers, which are already used at ticket counters, do not face this problem. WR officials said the new ATVMs will use similar technology. “The new ATVMs will have thermal printers, whose ink will not fade or smudge. The purchase order for the first batch is expected within 15 days. We will be placing another indent for procuring 126 ATVMs,” said a WR official.

At present, 402 ATVMs are installed across 42 WR stations. The railways are also planning to procure an additional 350 ATVMs in the future.

Daily ticket sales through ATVMs have increased from 230,000 to 290,000 since the introduction of QR code-based payments. Digital transactions now account for 57% of total ATVM ticket sales.

To assist commuters, WR has appointed 189 retired railway employees as ATVM facilitators. Another 159 facilitators, drawn from retired staff and the general public, will be recruited. A vacancy notification for these posts was issued on November 27.