Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New body to augment public transport in cities

ByFaisal Malik
Apr 26, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The chief minister gave his nod to establish the authority – the first such in the state – following a presentation by the state transport department during a meeting held at the Sahyadri guest house

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday approved the establishment of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) focussed on developing public transport services in cities across Maharashtra. The authority will integrate various modes of public transport, standarise tariffs and improve last mile connectivity. It will be governed by a new law and the government will soon publish a draft bill for the same inviting suggestions from citizens, sources told Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde take a ride in the BEST's electric AC bus service after its inauguration, in Mumbai on Friday (CMO Maharashtra - X)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde take a ride in the BEST's electric AC bus service after its inauguration, in Mumbai on Friday (CMO Maharashtra - X)

The chief minister gave his nod to establish the authority – the first such in the state – following a presentation by the state transport department during a meeting held at the Sahyadri guest house.

Local authorities such as municipal corporations, state transport corporations, and railways will continue running public transport services while UMTA will handle their planning, monitoring and future development, Fadnavis clarified during Friday’s meeting.

“It is essential to streamline existing public transport services and make them more passenger-centric. This is where UMTA will come in,” the chief minister said during the meeting. The authority will expedite ongoing transport-related projects and standardise fares across various transport services. It will also approve any new transport projects and act as an advisor to the government in the future, the chief minister states.

The authority will be headed by an independent chief executive officer (CEO) and its executive committee will include all mayors and commissioners of municipal corporations.

The state government will soon publish a draft bill pertaining to the functioning of the authority and the final version will be prepared based on feedback from citizens, said Fadnavis.

“The law for this authority should ensure it does not override existing state laws, regulations related to transport services, or central government laws,” the chief minister said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / New body to augment public transport in cities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On