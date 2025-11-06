‘New HC a temple of justice, not hotel’

MUMBAI: The foundation stone for the new Bombay high court complex at Bandra East was laid on Wednesday evening by the Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai, marking what was described as a historic milestone in Maharashtra’s judicial landscape. The ceremony, held at the sports ground opposite Government Colony, was attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Chief Justice of the Bombay high court Shree Chandrashekhar, who presided over the function. iMumbai, India - November 05, 2025: Ceremony for laying the foundation stone of The High Court Complex, Bandra in the presence of the CJI Bhushan Gavaiand CM Devendra Fadanvis in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 05 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Chandrashekhar, in his address, said that the new complex was a “step forward to meet the demands of the judiciary” and expressed gratitude to the CM and his deputies for their “support”. “The judiciary resolves to serve the people not only swiftly but also with integrity and honesty,” he said. “Let this occasion be a constant reminder of our commitment to the rule of law. Every individual must feel that he gets the dignity he deserves. We must be unhindered in our pursuit of justice and strive to uphold the Constitution.”

The ceremony was followed by the groundbreaking ritual and unveiling of a commemorative plaque, along with the unveiling of a model of the new high court building. Guests were given a virtual tour of the proposed complex, which will feature classical architecture symbolising permanence, balance, and dignity. The design includes a central atrium housing a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, a grand staircase, and 70 courtrooms, including one large courtroom for the Chief Justice.

Ajit Pawar called the occasion a “new era” for the Bombay high court, noting that the current building in South Mumbai had served the institution for over 150 years. “It is an honour that the groundbreaking ceremony is being conducted by CJI Gavai,” he said. “Decentralisation of the judiciary is an important issue towards which he has worked relentlessly, and the Maharashtra government has supported those efforts.” The finance minister announced that five million square feet of land had been allocated for the new complex and assured full financial support for its construction.

Shinde hailed the event as a “golden day in Maharashtra’s history”. “Justice Gavai is not only the Bhushan of Maharashtra but of the entire country,” he said, drawing applause. “Four of the recent Chief Justices of India have been from Maharashtra, a land of liberal and progressive thought.”

The deputy CM remarked that the new complex would become a landmark in Mumbai. “People say that wise men should not climb the steps of courts, but everyone who visits Mumbai will definitely come to see the Bombay high court’s architecture,” he quipped.

Fadnavis credited Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Bharti Dangre with expediting the site selection process so that the ceremony could be held in the presence of the CJI. He urged architect Hafeez Contractor, who has designed the new complex, to ensure that the structure reflected democratic grandeur rather than imperialist might, adding that while the one showed the might of kings, the other reflected the power of the people. Fadnavis also requested that the building should accommodate the needs of public prosecutors, as “the state is the largest litigant”.

CJI Gavai, while laying the foundation stone, described the day as an important milestone in India’s judicial history. He recounted how a special bench led by then CJI D Y Chandrachud, with Justices Gavai and Abhay Oka, oversaw key decisions related to the project. “There has been criticism that Maharashtra lags behind in judicial infrastructure but the government’s outlook has always been positive,” he said.

Responding to those who criticised the building’s scale, Gavai clarified: “While maintaining the grandeur of the structure, it must be remembered that this is a temple of justice, not a seven-star hotel.” He added that the construction timeline was five years, expressing hope that it would be completed “in record time”. “All of us exist to serve the last citizen of the country,” he said. “Our Constitution embodies justice, equality, and fraternity, and the new high court will stand as a beacon of those values.”

The ceremony concluded with the national anthem, marking the beginning of a transformative chapter in the Bombay high court’s 163-year legacy.