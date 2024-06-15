NHAI has spent 489 crore on Panvel-Indapur stretch of Mumbai-Goa highway so far: RTI

Mumbai: Despite spending nearly ₹490 crore on an 84.6-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Goa highway (NH 66) between Panvel and Indapur, it continues to be incomplete and plagued with issues. Mumbai, India. June 11, 2024:The Mumbai-Goa Highway, known as MH66, is in poor condition. Potholes on newly (RCC) construction and old road 84 Km stretch between Panvel to Indapur. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to information accessed by Kerala-based activist K Govindan Nampoothiry using the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the National Highway Authority of India has spent ₹316.35 crore to build the new road and a further ₹173 crore on repairs and maintenance so far.

Nampoothiry was aghast with the condition of the highway when he drove on it with his friends on April 7, prompting him to find out what’s happening.

“I approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), requesting to speed up road maintenance and repair works, setting up safety measures, streetlights, etc.,” said Nampoothiry. NHRC forwarded his request to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), following which he filed an RTI seeking detailed information on expenses and the work undertaken on the 84.6 km stretch.

The RTI revealed that work on the four-lane Panvel-Indapur stretch started in 2012 and was scheduled to be completed in June 2014. The total project cost, as per the agreement, was ₹942.69 crore. Due to the constant liquidity issues faced by the first contractor, NHAI agreed to a one-time infusion of funds up to ₹540 crore.

Additionally, in order to complete the project on a fast-track basis, NHAI divided the construction into two contract packages: 42.3 km from Panvel to Kasu at a cost of ₹151.26 crore and 42.3 km from Kasu to Indapur for ₹332 crore.

While the RTI revealed that this stretch is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024, questions about fines collected from contractors for substandard work on the highway remain unanswered.

In his letter to NHRC, Nampoothiry highlighted the safety issues on the highway, including the lack of proper street lights. He also suggested installing barriers and guardrails at the earliest to prevent accidents. In the RTI, he sought answers to these questions, but NHAI only replied that all work would be completed by December 2024.

“Despite spending crores, the 84 km stretch is not yet completed or in motorable condition,” said Nampoothiry. “The RTI reply from NHAI, therefore, contradicts reality.”

Nampoothiry demanded a judicial inquiry be conducted under the aegis of the Bombay high court in order to ensure transparency in the utilisation of funds and speedy project completion.

HT had reported on June 12 about residents living along the highway already encountering potholes on the Panvel-Indapur stretch of the highway just days into the monsoon. NHAI patched up some of the pothole-ridden sections on Thursday.