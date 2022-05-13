NIA arrests two for alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.
Officials said Arif Abubakar Shaikh, 59, and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, 51, were arrested on Thursday after NIA questioned them for four days. They added the two were allegedly close to gangster Chhota Shakeel and involved in illegal activities of Ibrahim’s D-gang.
The arrested accused are residents of Mumbai’s Andheri (West) and were due to be produced before an NIA court on Friday.
NIA raided 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander and questioned 21 people in the case.
The NIA in February registered the case against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, and close associates such as Chhota Shakeel, Tiger Memon for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency and terror funding.
Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Shakeel, who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan.
Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim and his close associates. ED has arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a ₹300 crore-worth property at Mumbai’s Kurla from a local resident with the help of Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.
-
Bengaluru Power Cuts from May 13 to 15: Check full list of areas
Here is a list of areas that will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1p. Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Sulikunte, Muthanalur Cross, Begur Main Road, Vidya Jyothi School Road, SR Naidu Layout, New Mico Layout, Junnasandra Main Road, Sun City, MS Ramaiah City and Raghavendra Layout.
-
RJD leader shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj
Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a student leader of Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar's Gopalganj late on Thursday. Police said Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was close to Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, was returning home after attending a wedding when he was attacked. “He received three bullets.' Police rushed to the scene and recovered empty cartridges.“ Tejashwi Yadav questioned the government over the law-and-order situation in the state.
-
PSI scam: Ashwath Narayan says govt investigating, guilty will be exposed
Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the state government is investigating the PSI scam and the people involved with the case would be exposed. "Government is investigating the PSI issue thoroughly, there's no question of shielding anyone. The people who are involved will be exposed, I urge our CM to investigate cases that took place even 10 years ago," said C N Ashwath Narayan.
-
Karnataka introduces anti-conversion law via ordinance, Archbishop slams move
The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Thursday decided to opt for the ordinance route to give effect to a contentious anti-conversion law in the state, months after the Assembly approved it, even as the Archbishop of Bengaluru decried the move as "sad" and requested the Governor to not to give his assent to it. The state cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the bill.
-
Citizens look forward to Bengaluru's World 10K running race
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's eyes will be on Bengaluru as the city gears up to host the 14th edition of the World 10K 2022. A Bengaluru local originally from Assam, Tareque Laskar, is looking forward to interacting with participants and making meaningful social connections through running again. Laskar's motivation represents the theme for this year is to #ComeAlive.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics