NIA takes Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee into custody during Mumbai raids: Report
- Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah, was reportedly taken into custody by the NIA that was conducting raids at locations linked to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim across Mumbai.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday detained the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah.
According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, Suhail Khandwani was taken into custody by the NIA that was conducting raids at multiple locations linked to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim across Mumbai.
The operation included premises belonging to hawala operators.
Earlier in the day, the federal agency detained Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide, as part of the raids. The NIA picked up Qureshi, the husband of Shakeel's sister-in-law, from his residence in the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, officials said. A few others were also taken into custody during the raids.
The anti-terror agency conducted raids at a housing society in Mumbai's Nagpada area, Bhendi Bazar, Santacruz, Mahim, Goregaon areas of Mumbai, Mumbra in Thane and other places against associates of Dawood Ibrahim.
The raids were being carried out at places of drug traffickers and hawala operators in connection with the case against Pakistan-based gangster and his associates. The case was registered in February.
(With inputs from Mumbai bureau and agencies)
-
Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh area. The SC asks the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi High Court. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had earlier come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. The operation was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.
-
Karnataka's first floating bridge collapses 3 days after the inauguration
Karnataka's first floating bridge at Malpe beach in Udupi has collapsed days after its inauguration. The bridge was inaugurated by Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat last Friday (May 6). The operation of the floating bridge has been suspended after it partially got dismantled on Sunday due to cyclonic weather. Rs. 80 lakh was reported to have been spent on this floating bridge, which was expected to boost the tourism industry of the state.
-
‘Why shouldn’t…'? Mumbai court issues notice to Navneet Rana, her husband
A Mumbai court on Monday issued notice to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana seeking their say on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them. The Mumbai Police had filed an application in court alleging that Ravi-Navneet Rana have violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders.
-
Extended bar hours cheer restaurateurs, party goers
Delhi government has allowed pubs and restaurants serving liquor to stay open till 3am. Some note that longer hours means more potential to earn. Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Chief Regional Officer-North, Satyajit Dhingra says, “Delhi NCR has such a vibrant nightlife, with something for everyone, and with longer operating hours we can finally be at par with some of the biggest international nightlife destinations across the globe.” City's party goers are also excited with the news.
-
2 killed, 17 injured as buses collide in Punjab’s Mohali district
Two passengers were killed and 17 were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus and a private bus collided at Kurali in Mohali district around Sunday midnight. The driver of the Haryana Roadways bus, Mukesh Kumar lost control of the vehicle and collided with the private bus while overtaking a car. Ranjana, 35, of Kangra was travelling in the Haryana Roadways bus and fell off the bus as its windshield broke. There were 50 passengers on board the Haryana Roadways bus and 40 on the private bus.
