MUMBAI: In a significant move, nine transportation and infrastructure projects of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are set to get the go-ahead from the Mumbai traffic police to resume construction activity. Nine projects to get traffic nod to resume construction

The agreement to issue approvals came after a meeting held on Monday between MMRDA’s metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare. “This crucial discussion led to the approval of 17 vital permissions across nine major projects, including the Sewri-Worli Connector and key metro projects,” read a statement issued by MMRDA.

For the Mumbai Metro 2B, four permissions are required: the extension of traffic permission for the entire Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), permission for a height gauge near the Milan Subway junction at S V Road, traffic diversion permission at Bandra on the Western Express Highway and traffic diversion permission at the Bandra metro station on S V Road.

Four permissions have been sought for Mumbai Metro 6. These are: traffic diversion permission at IIT Powai, extension of traffic permission for the Mahakali Caves-to-Powai Lake section, traffic diversion permission at Saki Vihar to Rambaug and traffic approval at one of the junctions along the corridor.

For the Sewri-Worli elevated connector project, permissions are required for the shifting of the signal pole on Acharya Donde Marg, the closing of Acharya Donde Marg during the launching of girders, and the closure of Elphinstone Road.

Other awaited go-aheads include one to build a missing-link flyover between the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and Poonam Nagar and an extension to the existing permission of Mumbai Metro 7A for the elevated stretch along Western Express Highway. An extension in permission is also required for Mumbai Metro 9’s stretch from Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar in order to resume work on a small stretch of vehicular underpass at Jogeshwari’s Janta Colony, widening and construction of the existing Akurli subway on the Western Express Highway and the design and construction of the elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola Flyover on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road covering Vakola Junction, University Junction, BKC Junction, MTNL Junction, and the BKC-to-LBS flyover at Kurla.

These permissions have been due for a long time, in some instances for over six months. Hindustan Times had reported on the pending go-aheads from the Mumbai traffic department owing to multiple factors, including the two elections that were held in 2024.

“The granted permissions for critical work will ensure uninterrupted progress. These approvals represent a turning point in the swift execution of several ongoing projects that are essential for enhancing Mumbai’s public transportation network,” read the MMRDA statement.