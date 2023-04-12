9-year-old girl molested at JJ Hospital

MumbaiA nine-year-old minor girl was allegedly molested in the state-run J J Hospital on Monday when she accompanied her mother for sonography. While the girl’s mother was standing in the queue for the sonography test, an accused, who is not identified, engaged the child in conversation and took her to a nearby loo where he molested her. “Everything happened within ten minutes and the man immediately fled from the spot. We have registered a case under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 8 (sexual assault) and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 against an unknown man. We are using technical details to trace the accused,” said the police officer. (Image for representation)

