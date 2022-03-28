Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ninth accused in Dharavi murder case arrested
Ninth accused in Dharavi murder case arrested

The accused, Faizuddin Shaikh alias Aligarh Bilal, 36, is a prime conspirator and had supplied weapons to the murderers in the Dharavi case, informed police officials
The murder was executed by a local gangster named Kalim Sayyad, who was behind bars for the past two years for smuggling drugs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore (HT File)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 10:58 PM IST
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai The ninth accused in the Dharavi murder case was arrested from Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Faizuddin Shaikh alias Aligarh Bilal, 36, is a prime conspirator and had supplied weapons to the murderers, said police officials. He was on the run after the murder of 35-year-old Amir Khan on February 12.

Bilal was brought to Mumbai, produced before a local court and remanded to police custody. The police have already invoked stringent provisions of the MCOCA in the case.

The murder was executed by a local gangster named Kalim Sayyad, who was behind bars for the past two years for smuggling drugs worth 50 crore. The police took him into custody in the first week of March.

The other arrested accused have been identified as Saeed Shaikh, 27, Afsar Shaikh alias Bablu Mulla, 23, Saddam Shaikh, 25, Sahil Shaikh, 24, Shoaib Khan, 20, Yasin Shaikh, 20, Shama Shaikh, 40. The accused were gang members of K-Company and allegedly killed rival member Amir Khan by shooting five rounds at him. One more accused, Parvez Balwar alias Bhutta, 25, is wanted in the case. Police officers also said that they connected the dots after discovering that the arrested accused had pasted stickers of K-Company on their vehicles.

The murder was planned on January 3 when Kalim Sayyad came for hearing at the Thane court and his associate Faizuddin Shaikh alias Bilal along with other few accused met him and they planned to kill Khan, said an officer.

“All the accused are residents of Dharavi and conducted recce for about 10 days to find out a safe area that doesn’t come under CCTV cameras,” said police inspector Ghanshyam Nair of the Unit 5 who is probing the case.

During the investigation, police learnt that the reason behind the murder was tussle between Khan and Kalim Rauf Sayyad. After Sayyad’s arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Khan was allegedly trying to establish his supremacy in the locality. Police have informed that Khan, before dying at the Sion Hospital, revealed the name of his shooter- Saeed Shaikh.

The accused Sahil Shaikh, as per the plan, kept a watchful eye on Khan’s whereabouts. Soon after he informed his accomplice - Saeed and Afsar -that Khan went near Pila Bungalow, Mithi River to answer nature’s call, when both fired a total of eight rounds at Khan, five hitting him in his chest, chin, and ribs.

The locals then rushed Khan to Sion Hospital, where he died during treatment on February 13.

