NAVI MUMBAI: In a major step toward restarting the municipal electoral process, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) released its draft ward structure on Friday evening, proposing 28 panels and a total of 111 corporators. NMMC releases draft ward structure: 28 panels, 111 corporators proposed

The restructuring marks a significant shift from the previous framework used in the 2015 municipal elections, where Navi Mumbai was divided into 111 single-member wards. The panel system, with multiple corporators being elected for a single panel, is being introduced to streamline governance and improve representational equity. It is also expected to reshape campaign strategies, candidate selection, and voter outreach.

A 2022 proposal had recommended expanding to 122 wards grouped into 41 panels, with 40 electing three corporators and 1 electing two corporators. However, that draft faced political resistance, particularly from leaders within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who objected to boundary changes and demographic imbalances in key nodes such as Vashi and Nerul.

The current draft rolls back that expansion by settling on 28 panels with 111 corporators, thus retaining the number of representatives while only restructuring the format. Out of these, 27 panels will elect four corporators each, while one panel will have three. Officials say the revised structure reflects updated census data, geographic considerations, and legal directives.

Deputy commissioner Bhagwat Doifode, who heads the election and property department, confirmed that the draft is in accordance with directives from the State Election Commission and the judiciary.

The draft has been made available on the NMMC website, at the municipal headquarters, and across eight divisional offices. The civic body has invited public objections and suggestions until September 4. Officials expect a surge in feedback as stakeholders assess the proposed boundaries and representation.

According to senior officials, municipal elections across Maharashtra will likely be held in December 2025. Due to the limited availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the polls will be conducted in three phases. Navi Mumbai is likely to be part of the final phase, following the Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections in October and November.

Once finalised, the new structure will define Navi Mumbai’s civic governance framework for the next five years.