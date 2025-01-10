No animal slaughter within 10 km of NMIA

NAVI MUMBAI: With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to be inaugurated on April 17, the state, through a government resolution (GR), has initiated requisite safety measures for flight operations in the project area. As per the GR, slaughter or flaying activities are banned in the 10 km radius from the aerodrome reference point. There can be no slaughterhouses, meat shops and depositing of garbage or pollutants in the region. Mumbai: An Indian Air Force C-295 aircraft being given water cannon salute after it successfully completed the first landing at the Navi Mumbai Airport, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The trial was accompanied by a flypast of a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_11_2024_000093A) (PTI)

The urban development department has also formed a high-level Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) headed by CIDCO managing director and other top government officials to ensure norms are followed and reviewed constantly. The member secretary of the committee is the chief executive officer of NMIA.

As per the government order, the committee will ensure that the provisions of Aviation Act are adhered to. The Act prohibits slaughter of animals, disposal of their skins or remains, dumping of garbage and other polluting or hazardous substances within a radius of 10km from the scenic point of an airport.

“The Committee shall strictly follow the said instructions/rules and shall take action and measures taking into consideration the instructions issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on environment from time to time. It will take decisions on measures to maintain environmental cleanliness in the area of 10 to 15 km around the airport,” read the order.

A government official said, “The increase in undeveloped colonies, slaughterhouses and sewage disposal systems attracts birds and wildlife, which in turn increases the risk of bird/animal strikes on aircraft. To effectively combat such problems, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the setting up of an AEMC.”

He added that a wildlife management team will be appointed to prevent vultures or other birds from getting attracted to the region to mitigate bird strikes on aircraft.