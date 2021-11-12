No entry in TMT buses for those who are not vaccinated with even single dose

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) will not allow commuters who have not taken even a single dose of Covid-19 vaccination to travel by civic buses, henceforth. Commuters who wish to travel by TMT buses will need to keep the vaccination certificate handy, states the order released by Thane mayor, on Friday.

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma have stated that strict vigilance will be enabled at bus stops, to ensure that vaccinated people board the city buses.

Naresh Mhaske, mayor Thane, said, “We have realised that there are many who continue to be reluctant in getting themselves vaccinated, hence, we are coming up with various means to reach out to as many as citizens possible. Just like the railways, all those who have vaccination certificates will be issued bus tickets. If need be, we shall include additional staff at bus stops for checking vaccination certificates. Such measures will help identify those who have not been vaccinated.”

Earlier this week, TMC had asked its staff to get vaccinated before the end of the month, or their salaries will be withheld.