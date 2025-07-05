Search
No external interference in judge appointments, says CJI Gavai

ByKaruna Nidhi
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Justice Gavai, addressing the issue directly, highlighted ongoing efforts to reform the selection process. "From the time of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, we have tried to bring in greater transparency in appointments. Just yesterday, we interviewed 54 candidates and recommended 34 names," he said.

MUMBAI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Friday assured that judicial appointments will remain free from external interference, affirming the Supreme Court’s commitment to transparency and merit in the collegium system.

Reflecting on his role, he concluded, “It is the duty of a judge to uphold the Constitution and to do justice. That has always been my guiding principle.” (PTI)

Speaking at a felicitation event hosted by the Bombay Bar Association to mark his elevation as the 52nd CJI, Justice Gavai responded to recent concerns raised by Supreme Court judge Dipankar Datta about attempts to influence the collegium’s decisions.

“I must assure you that we will ensure a completely transparent process while giving due representation to all sections of society,” Justice Gavai said. “Merit will never be compromised.”

Justice Datta, while delivering a speech in Pune on June 28, had flagged the need to insulate the judiciary from “external forces” that delay or obstruct collegium recommendations. “Such forces must be dealt with sternly. Whatever proceedings are pending must be given top priority to ensure that merit, and only merit, is considered — not extraneous considerations,” he had said.

Justice Gavai, addressing the issue directly, highlighted ongoing efforts to reform the selection process. “From the time of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, we have tried to bring in greater transparency in appointments. Just yesterday, we interviewed 54 candidates and recommended 34 names,” he said.

The CJI also congratulated advocates Gautam Ankad and Mahendra Nerlikar, whose appointments as additional judges of the Bombay High Court were notified by the Union Law Ministry on Friday. “We are making every effort to ensure vacancies are filled at the earliest so that courts function at full strength,” he added.

Justice Gavai acknowledged pendency as a major challenge facing the judiciary, attributing part of the problem to delays in filling judicial vacancies. “I can assure you that the names recommended for appointments will be followed up. We will ensure that the Bombay High Court functions at its full sanctioned strength so that the backlog is reduced — at least to some extent,” he said.

Reflecting on his role, he concluded, “It is the duty of a judge to uphold the Constitution and to do justice. That has always been my guiding principle.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / No external interference in judge appointments, says CJI Gavai
