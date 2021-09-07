No further curbs for now, says minister; Maharashtra sees 3,898 new Covid cases

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday indicated that it will not impose any further curbs as of now, despite a slight increase in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,898 new cases along with 86 deaths. The state’s Covid tally now stands at 6,493,698.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said, “I want to clarify that both the health department and the chief minister have not given any thought to impose curbs as of now. We are keeping a close watch on the entire situation, in terms of where and what are the reasons for the surge in the number of cases. We have the experience of both the first and second waves. Keeping this in mind, we will make the right decision.”

With regards to the statement by power minister Nitin Raut on reimposing lockdown in Nagpur due to surge in cases, Tope said “The chief minister will take the decision based on his observation and figures.” He said that 70% of the total cases emerged from five districts of the state —Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Satara, Mumbai and Pune. “The people of these districts need to take more precautions and since it is festival time, we need to avoid gathering. Gatherings will facilitate the transmission of the virus,” warned Tope.

Thackeray appealed to the political parties including Shiv Sena to act responsibly and not indulge in politicking. “The last one and half years was a testing time for all of us. For me, health centres are more important. We will open the temples, but it would be done in a phase-wise manner,” said Thackeray. “The political parties need to act with responsibility or else how will the citizens react if they violate rules,” said Thackeray.

On Tuesday, Mumbai clocked 349 new Covid-19 cases with two deaths. The total number of cases in Mumbai reached 747,073 with 16,000 deaths to date.

There were 1,59,889 tests done on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries clocked was 3,581.

There are currently 47,926 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 12,409 patients followed by Thane with 7,459 active patients and Satara with 5,606.

The death toll has now reached 1,37,897 with Pune leading with 19,313 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,000 patients and Thane with 11,327.