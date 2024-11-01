Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No HC relief for body that sought to register itself as a political party

ByPrateem Rohanekar
Nov 01, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The Bombay High Court denied interim relief to the Communist National Party seeking registration to contest Maharashtra assembly elections.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court refused to grant interim relief to an organisation that sought registration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a political party to enable it to contest the state assembly elections. A vacation bench of justice Sandeep Marne and justice Manjusha Deshpande had taken up the CNP matter for urgent relief.

No HC relief for body that sought to register itself as a political party
No HC relief for body that sought to register itself as a political party

A petition had been filed by the Communist National Party (CNP) seeking directions to the ECI for granting them a provisional registration certificate and allotment of an election symbol to allow them to contest elections in Maharashtra.

The petition claims CNP was formed in June 2024 in Mumbai with Moinuddin Chowdhari as its general secretary, and it intends to participate in elections of various state assemblies.

CNP claimed to have filed an application with the ECI for registration as a political party under the Representation for People Act, 1951, in July 2024, against which it received objections from the ECI within a month.

CNP claimed that they requested the ECI to grant them a provisional certificate to enable them to contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, within a week of receiving the objection letter. However, the ECI did not give the certificate, the petitions states, and CNP missed the opportunity to participate in the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly elections. Hence, it decided to approach the Bombay high court for urgent relief in the matter, with an eye on the Maharashtra elections.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //