No summons to HDFC Bank CEO but probe at crucial stage: Police to HC

MUMBAI: Following the recusal of four Bombay high court judges, a division bench of justices Makarand Karnik and NR Borkar on Monday finally heard a petition filed by HDFC Bank chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan seeking to quash a bribery case registered against him by the trust that manages the city’s prominent Lilavati Hospital. Mumbai...13 May 2012...News... Lilavati Hospital, Bandra where Savio underwent a cardiac surgery in February, but suffered burn injuries after the surgery...Story by menaka Rao...HT Photo by Kalpak Pathak.

During the hearing on Monday, the police informed the bench that the investigation against Jagdishan was at a crucial stage, but no summons would be issued to him. Meanwhile, the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which manages the Lilavati Hospital, has also filed a separate petition seeking the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to the lack of police action against Jagdishan.

The trust had alleged that Jagdishan had accepted kickbacks worth ₹2.05 crore in exchange for providing financial advice to help the hospital’s erstwhile trustees, including a certain Chetan Mehta, retain illegal control of the trust.

The FIR was registered on May 29 under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, pursuant to orders issued by a metropolitan magistrate court. Jagdishan had then approached the high court for quashing the FIR, arguing that it was baseless and malicious.

However, over the last month, four high court judges recused themselves from hearing Jagdishan’s petition.

The case was first listed before a bench of justices Ajey Gadkari and Rajesh Patil on June 18. Justice Patil, however, recused himself from hearing the matter. “My brother (justice Patil) does not take up matters relating to HDFC,” justice Gadkari had said, without elaborating further.

The matter was then mentioned before a bench led by justice Sarang Kotwal. However, he, too, recused himself without providing an explanation.

On June 26, when the matter was listed before a bench of justices MS Sonak and Jitendra Jain, the latter disclosed that he held shares of HDFC Bank. Advocate Nitin Pradhan, the counsel for the trust’s authorised representative, Prashant Mehta, objected to this, following which justice Jain recused himself from the matter.

When the matter came up before a division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad on July 9, the latter recused himself from hearing it, without explaining why.

Jagdishan then approached the Supreme Court for relief, arguing that he hadn’t got a hearing in the Bombay high court for three weeks. He also claimed he had nothing to do with the matter and it was affecting his personal reputation. However, the apex court did not entertain his plea, observing that the matter was already listed for hearing before the Bombay high court.

The high court will now take up the matter on July 23.